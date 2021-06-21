Osmo's Little Genius Starter Kit is 45% off for Prime Day

The Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit has a big discount for Amazon Prime Day, allowing you to save 45% for the educational game set for your own little genius at home.

Normally $79.99, the Osmo starter set is just $43.99 on Amazon, you'll receive four games that are compatible with most iPad generations; the iPad is not included and must be provided separately, of course. You won't need wi-fi to work the games, so that will allow more focus for your preschooler as they figure out some basic skills.

Participating children will learn letters and phonics through the game "ABCs", figure out drawing with "Squiggle Magic", experiment with clothes and social-emotional cues in "Costume Party", and figure out problem-solving skills with a fourth game, called "Stories."

Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad: $79.99 $43.99 at Amazon (save $36) This Little Genius Starter Kit includes four educational preschool learning toys. The kit includes four educational games for ages 3 to 5, including recognizing letters, developing drawing skills, learning about social-emotional cues, and experimenting with colors, clothes and problem-solving. You won't need wifi to do the work, but you will need to supply an iPad; most generations are supported.View Deal

Also included in the box are a base and reflector for iPad, 19 cardboard pretend play costume pieces, 38 dishwasher-safe and BPA-free silicone sticks and rings, a silicone game play mat and stackable storage for items related to the four games.

The games aim to get your preschooler interested in core subjects they will meet later in their education career, by blending tactile exploration with reading technology. Osmo says some of the things kids will learn include verbal proficiency, empathy, spatial reasoning and fine motor skills.

If you're looking for more Osmo products, there's another Amazon Prime Day Deal allowing you to save 35% on a coding family bundle. This set of coding games is aimed at a slightly older crowd, ages 5 to 10.

