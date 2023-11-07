NASA+ streaming service launches with all-new original series on Nov. 8 (video)

NASA is boldly going where no space agency has gone before: Into the streaming wars.

After unveiling a brand-new website earlier this year, NASA is now primed to release NASA+, its new no-cost, ad-free platform for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV starting on Wednesday (Nov. 8).

NASA+ will be the desirable destination for inquisitive fans hoping to catch up with all the latest informative, entertainment offerings across the full space science spectrum, presenting family friendly news and feature stories, Emmy Award-winning live event coverage, special panels, exclusive interviews and original video series.

"Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience," said Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at NASA headquarters. "NASA's legacy footprint presents an opportunity to dramatically improve the user experience for the public we serve. Modernizing our main websites from a technology standpoint and streamlining how the public engages with our content online are critical first steps in making our agency’s information more accessible, discoverable, and secure."

Check out these trailers below for a sample of some of NASA+'s upcoming launch titles, including "The Traveler," "NASA Explorers," and "Other Worlds."

Earthbound citizens will also have free access to a wealth of unlimited NASA content, including an archive of over 21,000 images, NASA Television, Solar System Exploration feature, weekly podcasts, International Space Station sighting opportunities and tracking, mission information, and Third Rock Radio.

To complement these newly expanded digital services, NASA has given its official mobile app a total makeover using a shiny updated interface to obtain details on upcoming and ongoing missions, climate data, research, discoveries, and Augmented Reality 3D models of over 30 NASA orbiters and critical missions.

"We're putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA's new streaming platform," added Marc Etkind, associate administrator at NASA. "Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”

NASA+ will be offered on all major platforms via the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, and online across most desktop and mobile devices.