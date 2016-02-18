One-Year Astronaut Scott Kelly Spins Tunes on Third Rock Radio Today

Astronaut Scott Kelly took this image of himself on the ISS on Feb. 11, 2016 and posted on his twitter account. He wrote, “Day 321 of my #YearInSpace, 500 days in space total.”

NASA's one-year astronaut Scott Kelly, apparently not satisfied merely breaking U.S. spaceflight records on the International Space Station, is about to spin records of a different type today ( Feb. 18) when he steps in as a guest host on NASA's Third Rock Radio during a two-hour web broadcast.

Kelly, who currently commands the space station, will take the helm of the online Third Rock Radio station at 5 p.m. EST (200 GMT) for a special broadcast that "takes the audience inside Kelly's extraordinary #YearInSpace aboard the ISS," NASA officials said in a statement. You can listen to Scott Kelly on Third Rock Radio today by visiting: http://thirdrockradio.rfcmedia.com/

NASA's Third Rock Radio is a music station managed by RFC Media to blend music entertainment with NASA's awesome space discoveries. "RFC Media matches 'new rock discover'” with tales of NASA's exciting, on-going mission to create one of the most talked about digital radio channels on, or off the planet. Third Rock fans worldwide share their discoveries from Music Explorers who present 'the best new rock out there – really out there!'" NASA officials wrote in the statement.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.