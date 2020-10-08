The best deals on Meade telescopes and binoculars

Meade Instruments, also known simply as Meade, was founded in 1972 and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of telescopes, alongside Celestron, Sky-Watcher, Vixen and Orion. A manufacturer of binoculars, microscopes, spotting scopes and charge-coupled device (CCD) cameras for astrophotography, Meade also trades under the name of Coronado in the sale of amateur solar telescopes for observing the surface of the sun.

Given that Meade offers a wide range of optics, skywatchers are able to choose the perfect instrument for them, whether they’re just starting out in observing or a veteran of the night sky. Whatever level you’re at, Meade has the telescope or binoculars for you — this page is updated daily with the latest deals, so be sure to check back regularly to make a saving on premium optics.

Many beginners, casual observers and seasoned astronomers enjoy the ease that comes with using binoculars to sweep across the night sky. If that’s you, and you’re looking to make a purchase then Meade will have the right binoculars for you — whether you’re after something lightweight for observing craters and mare on the moon or optics dedicated to magnifying the planets, bright galaxies, star clusters and nebulas. If you need an introduction on which binoculars are best for you, check out our guide and if you want to shop around, here are Space.com's top selection of binoculars.

Which Meade telescope should you buy?

Before you part with your cash, it is essential that you consider how much experience you have with telescopes as well as how much you have to spend on a piece of kit — for example, we wouldn’t recommend a beginner making a massive investment in a complicated telescope: this would end in a dissatisfying experience.

Whatever your level of experience though, Meade has a telescope to suit every budget. With the Meade Infinity 60 and Meade Infinity 70 refractors costing less than $100, beginners wishing to skip or upgrade on binoculars are well-placed to improve on their optics without needing to make a large investment. Novice skywatchers with a slightly bigger budget will be able to get improved views with the Meade StarPro 90 and the best-selling Meade Infinity 102.

Increasing your aperture will increase the light-collecting ability of an instrument, improving views of solar system targets and seeking out the fainter galaxies and nebulas that smaller telescopes struggle to pick out.

Those with budgets of at least $500 and confidence in using computerized, or GoTo, mounts should certainly give the Meade ETX Observer series a look for clear and crisp views of solar system and deep-sky targets at the touch of a button. The Meade ETX125 Observer, which also offers fully multi-coated optics for high-definition observations, is our personal favorite.

Getting into the $800 to $1000 price range, we head into hobbyist territory. If you’re looking for an upgrade, the optics get even better — we recommend the Meade LX65 6-inch and Meade LX65 8-inch GoTo, of which you can find great deals for on this page.

If you have over $1000 to spend or even a few thousand dollars to the tune of up to $20,000 and skywatching is a serious hobby, Meade offers great deals on superior optics. What’s more, the aperture size increases, which provides even better views of the universe — we recommend giving the Meade LX600-ACF line of telescopes your full consideration.