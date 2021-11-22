Lego Star Wars Y-Wing Black Friday deal: Save 30% at Walmart and Amazon

Many great Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals will be flying around this week this Lego Star Wars Y-Wing Starfighter set is one that's already here, with Walmart knocking off a massive $21 on this Y-Wing Starfighter set.

Right now you can land this Lego Star Wars Y-Wing for $48.99 down from $69.99, saving you 30%, making this early Black Friday deal the lowest price we've seen this year. This set comes with 578 pieces meaning you'll have plenty of fun building the model and comes with three Star Wars minifigures, including Poe Dameron, a First Order Snowtrooper, Zori Bliss, and two droids. It also has plenty of playable features meaning the fun doesn't stop once you've built the model.

If this Y-Wing isn't quite what you're looking for, you can always check out our Black Friday Lego deals , our Black Friday deals for space fans and our Lego Star Wars deals pages to see if there's a great gift or deal out there for you.

$69.99 Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter $69.99 now $48.99 from Walmart. If stock is low, check out this set on Amazon as they currently have the same deal.

The Y-Wing Lego set accurately depicts the starfighter as seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as well as other Star Wars movies. What makes this a really fun set to own is that once completed, you'll have an opening cockpit which fits the minifigures, spring-loaded shooters which fire missiles and top-loaded bombs with trigger-activated release.

If 578 pieces of Lego weren't enough for you or the Jedi Master in your life then, you can also imagine plenty of action-packed adventures with the minifigures included in the set. The likes of Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss, a First Order Snowtrooper, D-O and an Astromech Droid will be on whatever adventures this ship takes you on.

This set is suitable for people aged eight and above and measures at 2 inches (7 centimeters) high, 16 inches (43 centimeters) long and 7 inches (19 centimeters) wide, meaning it'll even look impressive as a display item.

Our advice to consumers is to act quickly if you see a Black Friday deal you like as we're expecting supply issues this year, and Lego Star Wars sets are always popular. Throughout the Black Friday event, we will be highlighting the very best deals for space and sci-fi fans so we'll have you covered when something comes up.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.