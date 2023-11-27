These Lego Star Wars, Pandora and other sets are all under $30 for Cyber Monday, but hurry

Want a great Lego deal without spending a lot? Then you'll be glad to hear that there are some brilliant deals on smaller Lego sets, like this Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama.

You can get this Lego Star Wars Holiday Diorama for $23.99 at Lego.com

You should absolutely cast an eye over our guide to the big Lego Cyber Monday deals. There are some absolutely amazing sets out there and, despite the nostalgia factor we wouldn't go back to those old Lego astronaut sets.

But what if you're looking for stocking fillers, or something that won't take up half a table? There are plenty of options to choose from this Cyber Monday, from Star Wars through to Avatar. That's why we've rounded up the best fun-sized Lego Star Wars deals, all less than $30 this Cyber Monday.

Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama was $29.99 now $23.99 from Lego Save $5 on this awesome little Star Wars holiday scene, with Chewie, Ray and Finn sharing their Space Christmas dinner. Just don't mention the Star Wars Holiday Special.

Lego Star Wars Defence of Hoth was $14.99 now $11.99 from Lego Save $5 on this plucky band of Rebels, ready to defend their Hoth base from Stormtroopers and giant robot camels. We're sure they'll be fine.

Lego Brickheadz Avatar Jake Sully and his Avatar was $19.99 now $11.99 from Lego Save $8 on this Avatar Brickheadz set, of Avatar's Jake Sully and the blue-skinned being he eventually became. If you've seen the movie you'll know his avatar is much taller but this still a great bargain.

Lego Star Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack Set was $19.97 now $15.99 from Walmart Save $4 on this group of well-armed Clone Troopers, taking on the Separatists. This is a cool set in its own right but you can pair it with any other Clone Wars era set.

Lego Minifigures Marvel Series 2 6 Pack was $29.99 now $25.95 from Amazon Save $4 on this box of six Lego Marvel minifigures. Which will you get? That's part of the fun. These figures are randomly selected so while you won't get duplicates, anyone Marvel hero or villain could be lurking within.

LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter was $29.99 now $23.99 from Walmart Save $6 on this Lego Star Wars Clone Wars Jedi Starfighter, complete with three minifigures including Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi.

LEGO DC Batman Batmobile: The Penguin Chase was $29.99 now $23.99 from Amazon Save $6 on this LEGO DC Batman Batmobile: The Penguin Chase, complete with the Penguin, The Batman and an excellent model of the Batmobile, all for less than $24.

Whether these Lego sets will fit in an actual stocking depends on the size of the stocking, but these are idea for giving as gifts or, alternatively, you can just hoard them for yourself.

There's the awesome Brickheadz Avatar, with Jake Sully and his Avatar, though we still feel like grumbling about the scale. Or, if superheroes are your thing, you can build the Batmobile as seen in The Batman. Who knows, you could always mix and match these, with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Batman teaming up to take on the Empire.

All these Lego sets are suitable for children, though you should be on-hand just in case supervision is needed. But at less than $30 a set, it's hard to go wrong and, fingers crossed, these Lego sets should keep the recipients quiet for an hour or three.

