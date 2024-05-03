Celebrate Lego Star Wars Day with 20% off the Millennium Falcon

Star Wars Day is upon us (May 4) so May the fourth be with you. If you're a fan of the drama from a galaxy far, far away, you can save 20% on the Lego Millennium Falcon and celebrate the big day in style.

Lego Millennium Falcon is now 20% off and the lowest price it's been this year on Amazon.

This set features 1351 pieces and is more than just an iconic look. It's a great display model but it comes with playable features like spring-loaded shooters, an opening cockpit and fan-favorite minifigures including C3P0, R2-D2, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. In our Lego Millennium Falcon review, we found this set looks awesome on a shelf, and was fun and surprisingly quick to build. We think this set is a great way to treat yourself for or to celebrate Star Wars Day.

With May 4 all but here, we've got a round-up of the exclusive deals Lego is offering to celebrate, as well as more general round-ups of Lego Star Wars deals and the best Lego Star Wars sets currently available.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon. Save 20% on this excellent Lego Star Wars set that offers 1351 pieces and an iconic ship that looks great and features numerous playable options including minifigures, spring-loaded shooters, rotating turrets and an opening cockpit. As it's a fun and swift build, it's a great way to celebrate Star Wars Day or even a top option to treat yourself on the big day.

Of course, if you don't want to build this set this weekend (Amazon says it can be delivered on May 4) it is still a top treat for anyone age nine or over who thinks they can build the Millennium Falcon in under 12 parsecs. It's also considerably cheaper than the mammoth UCS model, which is 7541 pieces, so you don't have to part with as many credits.

So why get this set for the big day? Well, it's one of the most iconic ships/vehicles in cinematic history and as a Lego set, it looks awesome. With nearly 1500 Lego pieces, there's plenty to build. It measures 5 x 17 x 12 inches (14 x 44 x 32 centimeters) so it cuts an impressive figure. If that isn't enough, it also features two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp, an opening cockpit, rotating turrets and internal details like a rotating chair and a smuggling compartment.

This is a well-rounded set that will suit a wide range of Lego Star Wars fans and is now 20% off.

Key Specs: Rotating turrets, spring-loaded shooters, opening cockpit, lowering ramp, minifigures of Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C3P0, R2-D2 (and more) and 1351 pieces to build. It measures at 5 x 17 x 12 inches (14 x 44 x 32 centimeters).

Consensus: It's a well-rounded Lego set and a great option if you're looking to either build or at least bag your next set for Star Wars Day, it looks great and it has playable features. It's also a fun and fairly swift build, so you won't get bogged down by the near-1500 pieces.

Buy if: You want to celebrate Star Wars Day with an iconic ship or you don't want to break the bank like you might have to for the UCS model.

Don't buy if: You're a collector who wants to get stuck into something that will take days, if not, weeks to build.

