Collect the Infinity Stones of Cyber Monday with this amazing Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet deal

The Lego deals keep coming, and while we've seen a whole host of Star Wars ones, it's Disney's other billion-dollar franchise we've got our beady eye on today.

Marvel superfans rejoice, because the Infinity Gauntlet is reduced at Walmart, and that's made it a perfect gift ahead of the Holiday season.

The retailer is offering the set, which includes all six Infinity Stones, for just $63.99 - a discount of $16 off of the normal price.

That's a small price to pay for a set that represents a core part of Marvel's history, particularly the entire first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, you'd struggle to find anyone who couldn't identify Thanos' iconic handwear - something that felt impossible just a few years away for us comic book fans.

Sadly, it's not quite big enough to be able to wear, but it'll look absolutely fantastic on a shelf - particularly if you get the lighting just right.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: was $79.99 . now $63.99 at Walmart Get $16 off of this Lego version of Thanos' iconic Infinity Gauntlet that displays all six Infinity Stones.

We put the Lego Infinity Gauntlet in our Best LEGO Marvel sets list, and for good reason. While it's not the most complex build on the list, it's impressively detailed and less blocky than you may expect for a glove made of bricks. In fact, our only real gripe was the price, making this discount all the more welcome.

With 590 pieces, it's unlikely to take an experienced Lego builder too long to assemble, but there's definitely some fun to be had in posing each finger and the thumb individually - you can do what you want with that information.

The stars of the build are the Infinity Stones, and each is represented here - meaning you'll have all the power of the cosmos once it's assembled. Space, Reality, Power, Mind, Time, and Soul are all here, meaning it's as if Thanos has misplaced his gauntlet right before that pivotal moment at the end of Infinity War that left us all on the edge of our seats until Endgame.

It comes with a sturdy stand, too, as well as a nameplate, further improving its display credentials.

Key Specs: 590 pieces, including stand and nameplate. 12.5 inches high and 4 inches deep, 5 inches wide. Poseable fingers and Infinity Stone slots.

Consensus: This LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is a great-looking, if a little easy to assemble, LEGO build that easily earns a spot on the shelf of any Marvel comic book or cinematic universe fan.

Buy if: You want an iconic piece of Marvel history on your display shelf. You want to pose the fingers for fun.

Don't buy if: You want a complex build with a higher brick count. You want to wear it.

Alternative models: If you want to mimic the end of Endgame, you can find the LEGO Nano Gauntlet that represents Iron Man's own Infinity Gauntlet - but it's not discounted.

