Lego Ideas Tales of The Space Age is one of the best space Lego sets and it's 15% off for Black Friday

This Lego set is truly out of this world.

The Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age is by far my favorite Lego kit of the year, offering space fans of all types something to be excited about. The four connectible "postcards" in the kit depict scenes of space exploration and astronomy including a black hole, the two moons of Mars as seen from the surface of the Red Planet, a comet streaking over radio telescopes and a rocket lifting off through one of four customizable constellations. And this Black Friday, you can get the stunning Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age on sale right now at Amazon for $42.49.



I picked up this kit myself this year and assembled it in one sitting. It was a fairly technical build, but as with all Lego sets, the instructions were easy to follow. The colorful, retro-themed postcards stand out on any desk or shelf, and can be assembled either as one four-panel display or as four separate scenes. For more details, see our review of Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age.

This kit has something for everyone, and makes a great gift this holiday season for Lego fans, space fans or most of all, Lego space fans. In fact, it's on our list as one of the best Lego space sets you can buy right now.

Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age: was $49.99 now just $42.49 at Amazon Save 15% on one of the coolest Lego kits of 2023. Perfect for any space fan, this set depicts four separate scenes related to space exploration and astronomy and looks absolutely killer on a shelf. We think it's the best Lego space kits you can buy.

This 688-piece kit is inspired by science fiction films, books and posters of the 1980s and features a gorgeous color palette that ensures it stands out no matter where it is displayed.

The four postcards of the kit can even be hung on a wall thanks to included hangers built right into the back of each scene.

Key Specs: This 688-piece kit is aimed at adults and makes a stellar centerpiece anywhere it is displayed. The four separate "postcards" can be joined together to make one seen or displayed individually on a flat surface.

Consensus: The coolest Lego space kit of the year, hands-down, and a true conversation starter.

Buy if: You're a space fan who wants a gorgeous retro-themed piece to show off your passion.

Don't buy if: You prefer a kit that you can play with and customize.

Alternative models: If this kit isn't for you, there are plenty of other Lego space sets to help your minifigures explore the cosmos. The Lego Apollo 11 Lunar Lander set is currently $20 off for Lego Insiders, a free-to-join rewards program. But you do have to sign up to get the discount.

