Full Snow Moon, the smallest 'micromoon' of 2023, dazzles winter stargazers

By Elizabeth Howell
published

Stargazers across the world, as well as celebrants of China's Lantern Festival, hailed the arrival of the full snow moon in pictures.

three colorful rabbit characters in front of full moon in background
The Full Snow Moon rises above rabbit figurines during the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5, 2023 in Neijiang, Sichuan Province of China, to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. This image was taken via a double exposure. (Image credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

The full moon of February shone in stunning photos across the world.

From celebrants of China's Lantern Festival that honored the first full moon of the Chinese new year, to astronauts on the International Space Station, the full Snow Moon turned heads and shone in photos despite being the smallest "micromoon" of 2023.

The full moon of February, called the Snow Moon in some Native American cultures, occurred in the eastern U.S. at 1:28 p.m. (1828 GMT) on Sunday (Feb. 5), per the U.S. Naval Observatory (opens in new tab). In New York City, the was visible at 5:10 p.m. — about eight minutes before sunset, meaning it was visible at the same time in the sky as the sun.

Related: February full moon 2023: The Snow Moon rises with Jupiter, Mars and Orion

The Full Snow Moon rises over the edgeNYC outdoor observation deck on the top of 50 Hudson Yards in New York City. (Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

The Full Snow Moon rises above buildings during the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5, 2023 in Taian, Shandong Province of China.  (Image credit: VCG via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

A private plane flies in front of the Full Snow Moon in San Francisco on Feb. 5, 2023. (Image credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

The Full Snow Moon rises over the skyline of Madrid on Feb. 5, 2023. (Image credit: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

The Full Snow Moon rises behind Corno Grande peaks in Gran Sasso dItalia National Park in L'Aquila, Italy on Feb. 5, 2023. (Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images)
 (opens in new tab)

The Full Snow Moon was the smallest full moon of the year due to the distance from Earth the moon was at in its orbit around our planet. Called a "micromoon," the Full Snow Moon of February was the opposite of a supermoon and was up to 14% smaller than the moon at its largest extent. Most observers, however, were unable to see the difference.

The annual Lantern Festival in China, in other Asian countries, and in communities around the world celebrated the arrival of the moon, the first of the Chinese Year of the Rabbit. The festival honors deceased ancestors during Yuan, the first month of the lunar calendar, according to Encyclopedia Britannica (opens in new tab).

Astronauts on the ISS spotted the moon quite easily. "The sight of the full moon rising from the pale blue atmosphere seen from the ISS is breathtakingly beautiful," wrote Koichi Wakata, an astronaut with the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), on Twitter (opens in new tab). (Translation from Japanese provided by Google.)

