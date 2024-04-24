April full moon has us tickled pink in these gorgeous photos
If you missed the full moon in the sky last night, we've got you covered with this round-up of Full Pink Moon photos.
The full moon of April 2024 put on a show for photographers, shining brightly in the spring night sky.
The Full Pink Moon rose on April 23, 2024, putting a damper on chances of catching any Lyrid meteors but providing a gorgeous target for cameras around the globe. The full moon enjoyed the sky mostly to itself, with a few visible planets rising just hours before it set on the morning of April 24.
Lisa Shislowski of Dania Beach, Florida sent in this photo of the full moon above the Atlantic Ocean.
"The clouds gave way as the Pink Full Moon rose above the ocean at about almost 8:00 p.m. I believe it was high tide, which made for a beautiful scene with the crashing waves," Shislowski wrote.
Josh Dury of Somerset, England sent this stunning photo of the moon looking quite pink in the night sky.
Dury also caught the moon hiding behind a tree as it rose in the night sky.
Photographer Gary Hershon caught this serendipitous shot of the Full Pink Moon rising behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on April 23, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
Photographer Soumyabrata Roy caught the 'Pink Moon through gaps in the branches and leaves of a date palm tree at Tehatta, West Bengal, India.
Cloud cover led to this dramatic shot taken by Roslan Rahman in Singapore on April 24, 2024.
Cloud cover also led to the following photo taken from L'Aquila, Italy, on April 23rd, 2024.
Marcos del Mazo caught this gorgeous shot of the Full Pink Moon rising over a fire lookout tower in Madrid, Spain.
Under clear skies, photographer Manuel Romano caught this shot of the full moon from Lecce, Italy, on April 24, 2024.
