Launch your own Space Corp with these huge Estes model rocket deals for Prime Day

Estes Space Corps Centurion Launch Set, with nearly everything a kid needs to launch rockets, is on sale for 42% off for Prime Day.

Model rocket manufacturer Estes has several big deals for Prime Day, with the star being its Space Corps Centurion Launch Set, which is an incredible 42% off today only.

You can save $21 on the Space Corps Centurion Launch Set from Estes, which is the best deal we've seen ever on Amazon. Normally, the set, which includes a near-ready-to-fly rocket, launch stand and controller. It's rated as very easy to assemble and comes with pre-colored rocket parts to make construction a snap. (Note: Rocket motors, starters and wadding are sold separately.)

Estes Space Corps Centurion Launch Set | $ 49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save 47% ($21): This beginner's model rocket will easily help you soar up to 700 feet (213 meters). Once you use the recommended launch system and engines (sold separately), it should just take you a few minutes to put this rocket together and to safely launch it.View Deal

Model rocketry requires not only the rocket, but some accessories like wadding, fin straighteners, motors and batteries, so be sure to read the instructions carefully before taking to the air. But the rewards are well worth it and will certainly encourage budding rocket engineers to take on many other space challenges.

If you buy a rocket on its own, without a starter set, you'll need to purchase motors separately and they come in several sizes. They're available at hobby shops, Target and other retailers, but be sure to check what size motor suits your rocket.

The Space Corps Centurion set isn't the only Estes rocket on sale for Prime Day. You can find a recreation of the U.S. military's Nike-X missile, a sleek

These various launching kits from Estes will allow you to soar hundreds of feet in the air at least, as long as you're prepared for a little construction and searching for extra parts.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Estes Mav Flying Model Rocket Kit 7283 | $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon (save $7) Aspiring rocket engineers can boost this rocket to as high as 250 feet (76 meters). You'll need to buy the engines and launch system separately, but assembly only takes about 15 minutes.View Deal

Estes Space Corps Centurion Launch Set | $ 49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Save 47% ($21): This beginner's model rocket will easily help you soar up to 700 feet (213 meters). Once you use the recommended launch system and engines (sold separately), it should just take you a few minutes to put this rocket together and to safely launch it.View Deal

Estes Mav Flying Model Rocket Kit 7283 | $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon (save $7) Aspiring rocket engineers can boost this rocket to as high as 250 feet (76 meters). You'll need to buy the engines and launch system separately, but assembly only takes about 15 minutes.View Deal

Estes Nike-X | $21.99 $14.99 at Amazon (save $7) Recreate this historic ballistic rocket through a mini-launch experience. In just four to six hours, you can assemble the Nike-X for a launch that will bring your rocket up to 900 feet (275 meters). Make sure to gather your engines and launch materials, sold separately.View Deal

Another great beginner set from Estes is the MAV Flying Model Rocket Kit (It's name is short for Mars Ascent Vehicle, which is 35% off or $7 less than usual at Amazon. The estimated assembly time is only 15 minutes and for your efforts, you'll get a rocket that can soar as high as 250 feet (76 meters).

(Image credit: Amazon)

Estes Rascal/HiJinks Launch Set | $35.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $11) This two-in-one rocket set will get you off the launch pad in a matter of hours. With engines and launch materials (sold separately) you can reach altitudes as high as 1,200 feet (366 meters).

You can also buy a double rocket bundle, called Estes Rascal/HiJinks Launch Set, for 31% less this Prime Day. Rated ready to fly, these rockets can get as high as 1,200 feet (366 meters) once they get the required extra components. Your kids will also enjoy the colorful graphics and sleek shape.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Estes Nike-X | $21.99 $14.99 at Amazon (save $7) Recreate this historic ballistic rocket through a mini-launch experience. In just four to six hours, you can assemble the Nike-X for a launch that will bring your rocket up to 900 feet (275 meters). Make sure to gather your engines and launch materials, sold separately.View Deal

Space history fans will enjoy the Estes Nike-X rocket set that shows off a model of an iconic ballistic missile of the 1960s. Set at 32% less than usual for Prime Day, the set can soar to an incredible 900 feet (275 meters). It's a rare chance to recreate historical events in your backyard or another large, outdoor space near your home.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Estes-1478 Flash Rocket Launch Set | $18.53 $13.99 at Amazon (save $5) You can soar up to 925 feet (281 meters) high with this rocket set. The snap-together construction allows you to put this booster together quickly, as long as you make sure to get your motors and launch materials (sold separately.)

A great snap-together option is the Estes-1478 Flash Rocket Launch Set, available for 25% less this Prime Day. It can get as high as 925 feet (281 meters) in altitude and has a zippy red shape and paste-on decals that will make it stand out well against the blue sky of Earth. Like the Space Corps Centurion, it also comes with a launchpad and controller.

If Estes chemical rockets that require motors aren't your style, you may want to consider these stomp rocket and water rocket deals for Prime Day.

No matter what set you choose, you'll be sure to have some fun launching missions on your own, or with your kids. We also have some other Amazon Prime Day deals to consider below, for space and also for those of you who enjoy telescopes, binoculars and astronomy .

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.