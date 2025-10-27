'Once Upon a Time in Space': How to watch the latest BBC space documentary series from anywhere in the world

'Once Upon A Time from Space' key information Date: Mondays from October 27

After the last astronauts landed on the moon (for now) in 1972, what happened next? The BBC Two series "Once Upon A Time In Space' follows the trail of the human space program, from the space shuttle to the International Space Station and soon, returning to the moon.

Premiering on October 27, the series will include four hour-long episodes featuring interviews with astronauts and people working or living with the space program, tracing the journey of humans in space over the past 50 years. There's a lot to pack in: 135 space shuttle missions , including two disasters; the construction and continued growth of the International Space Station ; the rise of commercial space tourism; and shifting international alliances as a new "space race" dawns for a new wave of moon landings.

It's not often that you get to hear from people who have spent months or years in space, no less some of the individuals who lived through extraordinary moments: some memorable clips on the BBC website , for example, feature two astronauts living on the Soviet-Russian space station Mir when a visiting spaceship collided with it in September 1997, causing damage.

Based on what we've seen online, "Once Upon A Time In Space" will be well worth a watch. But you can find out for yourself by watching the series starting October 27, from anywhere in the world.

How to Watch 'Once Upon a Time in Space'

'Once Upon a Time in Space' premieres October 27 at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two in the U.K. All four episodes are also available now for free on BBC iPlayer.

The premiere date will include all four episodes of the series on streaming, which are each an hour long. BBC Two viewers can catch the first two episodes on October 27 and November 3, respectively, while the last two episodes have no scheduled release dates yet (though we'd assume November 10 and 17, respectively).

Watch 'Once Upon a Time in Space' on BBC iPlayer: All four episodes are available to stream on the BBC iPlayer, which lets you watch the latest TV series, documentaries, and Sport from the BBC all in one app. And the best thing? It's free!

Can I watch 'Once Upon a Time in Space' outside the UK?

There is no international release for 'Once Upon a Time in Space', but if you're away from the UK right now you can tune in by using a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that alters your device's location to bypass those pesky geo-restrictions you get on most streaming services. A good VPN will allow your to get your usual BBC iPlayer access from any location on Earth (sadly, space isn't an option for streaming… yet) — ideal for when you're travelling abroad.

While there are lots of great VPN services to choose from, our top pick is NordVPN.

'Once Upon A Time in Space' trailers

The official trailer for Once Upon A Time in Space dropped on BBC channels on Oct. 17 , and it is literally a blast to watch. You can see it above.

It features astronauts sharing their experience of what it means to be in space, and what happened with international collaborations along the way. You get a glimpse of some launches, some spacewalks, and even a couple of politicians.

'Once Upon A Time in Space' episode list

'Once Upon A Time in Space' has four episodes that are all available on BBC iPlayer streaming on October 27. BBC Two network viewers can watch Episode 1 on October 27 and Episode 2 on November 3. The release dates for Episodes 3 and 4 are not available yet.

The full 'Once Upon A Time in Space' release schedule for BBC2 is as follows:

America First: Monday, October 27, 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two

Monday, October 27, 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two The Russian Thing: Monday, November 3, 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two

Monday, November 3, 9 p.m. GMT on BBC Two Politics Always Wins: Release date not yet available

Release date not yet available Friends Forever: Release date not yet available

'Once Upon A Time in Space' interview subjects

Ahead of 'Once Upon A Time in Space', we have not received an official list of who will be interviewed in the series.

In the trailers and some clips on the BBC website, we have seen a few NASA astronauts, including Jerry Linenger, Anna Fisher, Charlie Bolden, and Terry Virts. One clip also shows Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Lazutkin.

The series will include interviews from astronauts, family members of astronauts, engineers, space tourists, and other individuals associated with the space program. Archival footage will be sure to show even more people who worked in the space program.