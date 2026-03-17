Dune: Part Three teaser: Five talking points from Denis Villeneuve's return to Arrakis

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Dune: Part Three - Official Teaser Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

Ready to head back to Arrakis? The first " Dune: Part Three " teaser has just landed to give us our first look at the final instalment of Denis Villeneuve's spicy space trilogy.

While we're expecting the director to take some storytelling liberties, we know the new movie is based on "Dune: Messiah", Frank Herbert's 1969 follow-up to his classic original novel.

Get ready for a 17-year time jump, as Timothée Chalamet's older, more jaded Paul Atreides continues to wrestle with holy war, his messianic status, and the fallout from opting to marry Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) rather than his Fremen girlfriend Chani (Zendaya).

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So, after giving Space's resident Mentats a moment to analyze the new "Dune: Part Three" teaser trailer, here are five key talking points about one of this year's most hotly anticipated upcoming sci-fi movies .

MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD! SAND WALK HERE AT YOUR OWN RISK!

1. The next generation

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

If you've read the book, you know that Paul and Chani haven't gone their separate ways after the denouement of "Dune: Part Two", when Chani refused to bow to the newly appointed galactic emperor.

The trailer opens with the couple discussing what they're going to name the child they're expecting. Paul suggests Ghanima for a girl — "She would need to be strong, like her mother" — while Chani pitches Leto for a boy: "So he would have the wisdom of his [late] grandfather".

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Seeing as the novel is over half a century old — and has been adapted into a TV mini-series — it's not a massive spoiler to say that twins are on the way (maybe they should have plumped for Leia and Luke?), and that both are destined for big roles in the future of Arrakis.

The Atreides sprogs be played by Ida Brooke (the young Shirley Campbell in " Silo ") and — making his screen debut — Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, son of co-star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.

2. It's war!

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Nearly two decades have passed since Paul unleashed his Fremen forces at the end of " Dune: Part Two ", fighting back against the other Great Houses who wish to take control of Arrakis's lucrative melange (or spice).

That doesn't mean, however, that everybody's on board with the young Atreides being in charge. Indeed, even with the Harkonnens out of the picture, there's little sign of a ceasefire as Stilgar leads his Fremen forces into battle.

"War feeds on itself," Paul tells his mom, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). "The more I fight, the more our enemies fight back." He claims he's doing the best to protect his family, before asking, "How did Father do it?"

"Your father never started a war," she knowingly points out.

3. Back from the dead

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Yes, Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho (Paul's beloved protector and advisor) didn't make it out of the first " Dune " alive, but the "Aquaman" star is back in action in "Dune: Part Three". He's not technically the same character, though.

This is Hayt, a "Ghola" (or artificial human) resurrected from the cells of the deceased Idaho — a clone in all but name. In the books, Hayt 1.0 is presented to Paul as a present, though the gifter's motivations may not be entirely altruistic.

4. Reach for the Scytale

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Robert Pattinson seems to be working his way through major genre franchises ("Harry Potter", "Twilight", "The Batman"), and "Dune: Part Three" is his latest foray into outer space after "High Life" and " Mickey 17 ".

Here he shows up as Scytale, a morally ambiguous antagonist who — based on his reputation from the novels — seems destined to become a fan favorite. He's a genetically-engineered Tleilaxu Face Dancer — a shapeshifter, in other words — who works as a spy for some of House Atreides' enemies.

5. God complex

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Having legions of loyal followers who regard you as Muad'Dib, the Fremen chosen one, can clearly go to your head, and Paul isn't afraid to put on a show for the masses. He also implies he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is.

"I'm not afraid to die," he says in voiceover, "but I must not die…"