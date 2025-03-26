Send in the clones — Mickey 17, and 17 other famous clones from sci-fi movies and shows

Clones are as much a sci-fi staple as robots, spaceships, and time travel, with every major franchise dabbling with duplicates somewhere down the line.

The idea of a character meeting their reflection is both an intriguing opportunity for an actor, and an excuse to show off some exciting new visual effects. It's also a convenient way to bring a deceased character back to life.

So, as "Mickey 17" gives Robert Pattinson the chance to play multiple roles in the same movie — much as Sam Rockwell did in thematic doppelganger " Moon " — we look back at some of the most memorable clones in movie and TV history. Any duplication is entirely intentional. Plot spoilers ahead.

1. Mickey Barnes — "Mickey 17"

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

On the run from an angry loan shark after a business deal gone wrong, down-on-his-luck Mickey Barnes needs to get off planet Earth fast. The only way to book passage to the brave new world of Niflheim is to volunteer as an "Expendable", dying again and again for the good of the crew.

Each time he kicks the bucket, he's resurrected by a 3D printer, which uses "advanced" science to convert biological waste into whole new Mickeys.

2. The Clone Troopers — "Star Wars"

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

For a character who's barely appeared on screen, Jedi Master Sifo-Dyas had a disproportionate influence on that galaxy far, far away. He was responsible for commissioning the Clone Troopers, legions of elite troops spawned from the slightly modified DNA of bounty hunter Jango Fett.

They famously fight for the Republic in the Clone Wars, but are decommissioned when the Empire puts its faith in Stormtroopers who couldn't hit a womp rat at five paces. In his defense, the Emperor Palpatine who returns in "The Rise of Skywalker" is a fair warning that Kaminoan cloning tech should be used with extreme caution.

3. Ripley 8 — "Alien: Resurrection"

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

If you thought Ellen Ripley throwing herself into a furnace was the end of the former warrant officer of the Nostromo, you'd be wrong. In sci-fi, life tends to find a way, and some 200 years later, she's resurrected as a clone.

Unfortunately, thanks to the alien queen gestating inside her at time of death, her DNA is mixed with that of a xenomorph, giving her a sixth sense, super-fast reflexes, and acidic blood in her veins.

4. Nuclear Man — "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace"

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

This Superman clone doesn't look a thing like his genetic source material, but he does have a very similar skillset.

This superpowered Cold War metaphor is created from the DNA in one of the Man of Steel's hairs, sun-baked to perfection from a cocktail concocted by evil genius Lex Luthor. He can fly, fire energy beams from his eyes, and give the son of Jor-El super-flu with a radioactive scratch. He also talks with the voice of the late Gene Hackman.

5. Shinzon — "Star Trek: Nemesis"

(Image credit: Paramount)

One of the Romulans' more nefarious schemes involved creating a clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard — a ready-made spy they could use to replace the real thing as and when needed.

Unfortunately, aside from the male pattern baldness, Shinzon (played by a pre-fame Tom Hardy) looks little like the actual Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart), an inconvenience explained away by the fact he had his nose and jaw broken while being held in a Romulan prison camp.

6. Sam Bell and Sam Bell — "Moon"

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Finding applicants for a three-year placement on the dark side of the moon was presumably a recruitment nightmare for Lunar Industries' HR department, but they refused to accept defeat.

Sarang Base is perpetually manned by Sam Bell clones with a three-year lifespan — when one expires, another one is immediately booted up to replace him. Of course, they have no idea they're clones, making this a morally dubious — yet undeniably effective — employment solution. The brains behind "Mickey 17"'s Expendable programme were presumably paying attention .

7. Emperor Cleon — "Foundation"

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Galactic Empire (not that one) has an ingenious succession plan for its monarchs. By adhering to the "Genetic Dynasty" system of government, they ensure that the throne passes seamlessly between identical clones of the original Cleon I — a rather unsubtle case of nominative determinism.

At any one time, there are three iterations: Dawn, the youngster learning the ropes; Day, the de facto ruler; and Dusk, the former main man who now advises his younger self. They don't always agree.

8. Robert Angier — "The Prestige"

(Image credit: Disney/Warner Bros)

19th-century magician Alfred Borden goes the extra mile to preserve his "Transported Man" illusion, keeping the existence of his identical twin hidden from the world.

In Robert Angier's version, the rival performer cheats by using Nikola Tesla's technology to clone himself every single night, drowning the unfortunate "original" in a tank of water. Ironically, the cloning tech is more impressive than the illusion itself.

9. Kathy H, Ruth C and Tommy D — "Never Let Me Go"

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Thought the motivations behind the duplicate Sam Bells in "Moon" were dubious? That's nothing compared to "Never Let Me Go" (based on Kazuo Ishiguro's award-winning novel), in which medical science has drastically increased human life expectancy, but at a terrible price — human clones raised with the sole purpose of donating their organs, even if it costs them their own lives.

Michael Bay explored a similar premise (with Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson, and rather more explosions) in "The Island".

10. Carson Beckett — "Stargate Atlantis"

(Image credit: MGM)

Such was the fan outcry when Dr Carson Beckett was killed in season three of Stargate Atlantis, the writers worked out a way for the character (and actor Paul McGillion) to return.

It turned out that a Wraith named Michael had previously (and perhaps conveniently) sampled Beckett's DNA, and used the clone he created as a servant. The duplicate — which had a limited lifespan — eventually made it back to the forces of good, though with guest star (rather than series regular) status.

11. Sarah Manning (and many more) — "Orphan Black"

(Image credit: BBC America)

The twin roles Sam Rockwell took on in "Moon" were a cakewalk next to the 17 clones played by future She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany (and a vast quantity of wigs) across five seasons of "Orphan Black".

At least she won an Emmy for her brilliant performances. In the show, Sarah Manning (Maslany) witnesses the death of doppelganger Beth Childs (also Maslany), and realises they — and all the others — were created via the sinister experiments of Project Leda.

12. Sontarans — "Doctor Who"

(Image credit: BBC)

What do Sontarans have in common with bananas? They're all clones of their parents. That's arguably where the similarities end, however, because these spud-like "Who" villains are mass-produced for one thing: war.

Every member of this battle-hardened race is male but, despite theoretically being identical, their heights and even the number of fingers on each hand have varied over half a century. "Doctor Who" also dabbled with cloning in the creation of the Time Lord's "daughter", Jenny.

13. Cubert Farnsworth — "Futurama"

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

On reaching the grand old age of 150, Professor Hubert Farnsworth realises he needs to name an heir to his Planet Express empire. The surprise selection is Cubert, a 12-year-old clone created from DNA extracted from a growth on Hubert's back.

Although the two Farnsworths are technically brothers, they share more of a father/son relationship, manifested most prominently in the way Cubert is cynical about everything the professor does.

14. X-23 — "Logan"

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

As with Nuclear Man, test subject X-23 (aka Laura) doesn't like the source of her DNA, but she's undeniably a chip of the old block — the X-Man formerly known as Wolverine. She's inherited her old man's healing abilities, retractable claws and anger-management issues, and has a crucial role to play in bringing her disillusioned "dad" back from the brink.

Also in the X-Men movie universe, human Xerox machine Jamie Madrox (aka Multiple Man) has the ability to create multiple copies of himself as if by magic.

15. Dr Tiger Ninestein — "Terrahawks"

(Image credit: Anderson Entertainment)

The clue's in the name because the leader of the Terrahawks is one of nine clones created by the scientist Dr Gerhard Stein — he even gets his "Tiger" nickname from the myth that cats have nine lives.

If he's ever killed in the line of duty, there's always another Ninestein clone waiting to step in, which comes in handy when evil android Zelda and her minions are hatching schemes to conquer Earth.

16. The Tethered — "Us"

(Image credit: Universal)

Clones (or doppelgangers) arrive with satirical edge in Jordan Peele's follow-up to "Get Out". The so-called "Tethered" were created as part of a government experiment, clones permanently tied to the original versions with the goal of keeping the general populace under control.

Things didn't quite go as the scientists planned, however, resulting in an extremely miffed bunch of people consigned to a life in dingy tunnels. In circumstances like those, the fightback was inevitable.

17. Doug Kinney — "Multiplicity"

(Image credit: Sony)

Human cloning gets a practical everyday application, as an ordinary guy has himself copied to improve his work/life balance. But in this comedy (directed by "Groundhog Day"'s Harold Ramis) it turns out that doppelgangers-by-order are more trouble than they're worth, as Doug Kinney's duplicates develop distinct personalities, and manage to mess up both his personal and professional lives — especially when, as with VHS tapes, copies of copies turn out to lack the quality of the original.

18. Henry Grogan — "Gemini Man"

(Image credit: Paramount)

Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks, Samuel L Jackson and many more of the biggest stars on the planet have been digitally de-aged on screen, but they don't usually have to act opposite themselves.

In this Ang Lee-directed actioner, 50-something Will Smith faces off against a Fresh Prince-era Will Smith, as veteran government assassin Henry Grogan learns he's about to be involuntarily retired by his younger clone. The effects are more memorable than the story.