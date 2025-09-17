Apple TV+'s sci-fi saga 'Foundation' is getting a Season 4: 'We look forward to continuing the epic'

Ah, it's wonderful to be a sci-fi fan these days as this summer's streaming roster has been sufficiently crammed with riveting shows like "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Invasion," " Alien: Earth ," and the highly-anticipated return of Hulu's animated comedy, " Futurama ."

But making a loud cannonball-like splash in this ocean of imaginative entertainment has been " Foundation " Season 3, and Apple TV+ recently rewarded that undeniable fact by greenlighting a Season 4 on the eve of its jaw dropping finale episode which just aired Friday, Sept. 12.

By delivering a serious vote of confidence for this impressive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's 'Foundation Trilogy," followers of the far future saga will be able to enjoy more of Hari Seldon and Gaal Dornick's complicated plan to save the galaxy from a prolonged period of darkness using their psychohistory calculations. Season 4 will begin production in early 2026.

Apple TV+ has thankfully approved "Foundation" for Season 4! (Image credit: Apple TV+)

"There is no series quite like 'Foundation,' and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four," co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob exclaimed in an official statement. "We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional, storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business."

"Foundation" stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena Kingwith, with newcomers Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk as The Mule.

"It's been fantastic to watch 'Foundation' become such a global phenomenon, with fans tuning in from every corner of the world," added Matt Cherniss, chief of programming at Apple TV+. "With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building due to the bold storytelling and collective artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team. We're excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four."

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, all three seasons of "Foundation" are currently streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.