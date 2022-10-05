Encalife Ambience Galaxy star projector now 50% off: Save $60

If you're in the market for a new star projector then this discount could be what you're looking for as the Encalife Ambience Galaxy Star Projector is now $60 on their website.

The $60 saving (opens in new tab) means that this star projector is now 50% off and that's a pretty considerable saving in our eyes as the Ambience Galaxy Star Projector features in our best star projectors guide. It's one of the more affordable models on the market, with the discount, and it comes with numerous handy features that make it worth getting.

In fact, there are very few reasons not to buy this star projector and that's usually the case with Encalife products. A remote control, sleep timer and a Bluetooth speaker are all included so you're getting that usual quality with the Ambience Galaxy Star Projector. If you're in the market for great discounts then be sure to check out our round-ups for the best telescope deals, binoculars deals and VR headsets deals on the market.

(opens in new tab) Encalife Ambience Galaxy Star Projector: $119.97 now $59.97 on Encalife (opens in new tab). Save $60 (or 50%) on a star projector that comes with a remote control, a good quality Bluetooth speaker and a timer. It's also a pretty compact star projector, operates quietly and features in our best star projectors guide.

There's no denying that saving $60 is always welcome, but what makes this star projector worth buying? We gave it 3.5/5 stars when we reviewed it earlier this year and we like it for a number of reasons. It comes with a remote control, so you can control the settings with ease, it also comes with a good quality Bluetooth speaker and a sleep timer so you can control when it automatically turns off.

The star projector is quiet in operation and it has a projection surface of between 160 and 540 feet making it scalable for all size rooms. The rotating feature in it helps set an ambiance, which is the main point of this star projector and it has a compact shape and design while still offering bright, vivid lights and giving good customization.

The only downside we found with this is that the stars and constellations aren't scientifically correct. So if you're looking for something that purely sets an ambiance and looks good, this star projector is for you. The color range is also a little limited but for the price and what you get for your money, this is a pretty good deal.

