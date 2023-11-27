Cyber Monday telescope deal: Save over $1000 on this telescope and solar filter bundle for more than 50% off

This incredible Cyber Monday deal from B&H Photo Video slashes the price of the Celestron NexStar 6SE Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope and EclipSmart Solar Filter Kit by more than $1,000. Originally $2,047.95 it is now $948.95.

With a saving of over 53%, this is one of the best telescope deals we have seen this Black Friday weekend. So, if you're looking for the ultimate astronomy package for crisp views of the solar system, deep-sky targets and our sun, look no further.

In our Celestron NexStar 6SE review, we deemed its flawless optical coating, ease of use and high-quality build to provide excellent views of the night sky.

The EclipSmart Solar Filter Kit — included in the Cyber Monday deal — is a must for anyone preparing for the upcoming total solar eclipse that will sweep across North America on April 8, 2024. The first major eclipse of the sun since 2017 will be visible from Mexico, 14 U.S. states and southeastern Canada. But act fast because we're not sure when this Cyber Monday telescope discount will end.

Celestron NexStar 6SE Schmidt-Cassegrain Telescope and EclipSmart Solar Filter Kit was $2,047.95 now $948.95 from B&H Photo Video. Save $1,099 on a telescope and solar filter kit that offers clear views of the cosmos and an excellent tracking system. The 1499 mm focal length is great for exploring deep space objects and the EclipSmart Solar Filter is the ideal accessory to help you safely view an eclipse.

The Celestron NexStar 6SE telescope features a Schmidt-Cassegrain optical system, which has a 1500mm focal length and a f/10 focal ratio.

One of our favorite things about the Celestron NexStar 6SE is the SkyAlign technology it uses to locate targets. Navigating the night sky has never been easier, and with over 40,000 targets in the software's database, there's always something new to set your sights on.

We think the Celestron NexStar 6SE is a great all-rounder telescope, fit for a plethora of skywatching needs and is quite difficult to outgrow.

You'll be well-prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse with the EclipSmart White-Light Solar Filter that is ISO 12312-2 compliant for safe solar viewing. The powerful filter blocks 99.999% of intense light across the entire visible spectrum and 100% of harmful ultraviolet (UV) and infrared (IR) radiation. The result? High-contrast beautiful views of the sun in a neutral color.

Key Specs: Schmidt-Cassegrain optical design, 150mm/5.91" aperture, focal length of 1499mm/59", focal ratio of f/10, included eyepiece has a focal length of 25mm/60x, single-arm fork, alt-azimuth mount type, total kit weight of 21lbs/9.53kg. EclipSmart White-Light Solar Filter.

Consensus: High-quality and powerful telescope perfect for beginners and experts alike. The alignment technology makes exploring the cosmos a breeze.

Buy if: You're looking for a great all-rounder telescope to view the cosmos with stunningly clear optics.

Don't buy if: You're a complete beginner looking for a cheap and lightweight telescope as the Celestron 6SE is a touch on the heavy side weighing in at 21 lbs. (9.53 kilograms).

Alternative models:

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 is up there amongst the best GoTo telescopes and is well worth your consideration. If you've got a tighter budget, give the Celestron NexStar 4SE a look: it uses the same SkyAlign software as the 6SE but comes in at a much lower price.

