The Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar is up to 47% off for Black Friday

Advent calendars are a huge part of the run-up to Christmas and for Black Friday, Amazon is offering up 47% off the Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar.

You can save over $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) on this Lego Guardians of the Galaxy set, which starts at $44.99 normally and is now $23.99, in a sale that comes the perfect time for December for those looking for a cool advent calendar for fans of Lego, Marvel and Guardians of the Galaxy. After all, the Guardians are teaming up again on Disney Plus in their first Holiday Special.

If you miss this deal, you can get 20% off at Target (opens in new tab), which is offering it at $28.79 (down from a $35.99 price), and Lego.com is offering 20% off (opens in new tab), the set is $35.99 down from its $44.99 price, and you can earn Lego VIP points if you're a member of Lego's rewards program.

We've got a round-up of the best advent calendars on the market too, which is worth checking out too, ahead of December. You can always check out our guides for Lego deals, Lego space deals and Lego Star Wars deals. You can also check our top Black Friday deals as they come in.

(opens in new tab) Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar Was $44.99 Now $23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Also $28.79 at Target (opens in new tab) and $35.99 at Lego.com (opens in new tab) Save up to 47% on a brilliant advent calendar for fans of Lego, Marvel and/or Guardians of the Galaxy. In this calendar, you get six minifigures including Star Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis and more. Also included are mini builds and accessories including weapons Thanos's armor and the Guardian's ship.

This is definitely worth getting for fans, and not just because of the discount. Inside the advent calendar's 24 doors you'll find six minifigures, including favorites from the franchise such as Star Lord, Groot, Rocket and Mantis.

Also included are mini builds including the Guardian's ship and accessories including weapons and Thanos's armor, so there's more fun than just opening the squares with this calendar.

The holiday season can be a hectic time with looking for the perfect gift for everyone, so it's always welcome when a good deal comes along. That's why we're excited that Amazon is offering 47% off this advent calendar (opens in new tab). It offers more fun than just opening the squares, offers a variety of items and is fantastic for kids and adults alike that are into either or all of Lego, Marvel or Guardians of the Galaxy.

Be sure to check out Space.com's guide to the best Black Friday deals, best advent calendars or our best Lego deals.