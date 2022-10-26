The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' is going to kidnap Kevin Bacon (trailer)

Ringing in the Christmas season this year just got a whole lot brighter as Marvel Studios just unwrapped the shiny new trailer for their upcoming special presentation of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," streaming on Disney+ starting Nov. 25, 2022.

This is Marvel Studios' second event special following the tremendous success of "Werewolf By Night" which premiered on Oct. 7 just in time for Halloween.

The kooky plot of this next MCU holiday surprise revolves around Drax and Mantis trying to cheer up Star-Lord in the wake of Gamora's disappearance by returning to Earth and kidnapping "Footloose" star Kevin Bacon as a unique Hollywood-style Yuletide gift. The timeline squeezes in this uplifting story somewhere between the events of "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

A still from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As seen in the tinseled new teaser, joining the kidnapping plot to bring a smile to Peter Quill's face will be the rest of the crazy space heroes in the Guardians including Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Nebula, and Kraglin. Directed by James Gunn and starring Chris Pratt, David Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Zoe Saldaña, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, this project marks the official end of Marvel's Phase Four.

"The "Holiday Special" is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life," Gunn told told IndieWire (opens in new tab) back in May. "It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it. And it's out pretty soon. You know, it's out this Christmas."

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" comes down the chimney and into festive living rooms exclusively on Disney+ on Nov. 25.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" lands in movie theaters on May 5, 2023.