'Thor: Love and Thunder' new trailer tells the tale of the 'space viking'

Are you sitting comfortably? Then we shall begin, for it's time for the story of the Space Viking. The latest trailer for Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" has arrived and hints at new details about the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

As Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi) eloquently puts it, "Thor Odinson. He was no ordinary man — he was a god. After saving planet Earth for the 500th time, Thor set off on a new journey where he got in shape. He went from dad bod to god bod."

And after all that he reclaimed his title as the one and only Thor. But, is he? Not only must Thor (Chris Hemsworth) defeat Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), he has to deal with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and the mighty Zeus (Russell Crowe) as well. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is the latest Marvel film to head into outer space. You can check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in chronological order to see more.

The band's back together in what must be the all-new Asgard, since the old one was destroyed… (Image credit: Marvel)

A whole host of other characters also reprise their roles, including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill aka Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Dave Bautista (Drax), plus the voice talents of Bradley Cooper (Rocket) and Vin Diesel (Groot) plus ... what we suspect are cameos from Sam Neill as "Actor Odin," Matt Damon as "Actor Loki" and Luke Hemsworth as "Actor Thor."

According to the official blurb (opens in new tab), the film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" opens in theaters across the U.S. on July 8.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.