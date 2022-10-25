'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' trailer dives into the quantum realm

Nothing adds more class to a big-budget superhero movie trailer than a classic Elton John tune like "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," and so it is with Marvel Studios' newest trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania."

Crawling into the MCU with a more serious science fiction tone and reintroducing that imposing time-traveling entity named Kang the Conqueror, Marvel just dropped the latest preview for their hallucinatory "Ant-Man" sequel, directed once more by Peyton Reed and arriving this coming February 2023.

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" unfolds following the events seen in 2018's "Avengers: Endgame" and advances the saga of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, and Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, now with Scott's adult daughter Cassie joining the family superhero business.

Kang the Conqueror arrives in new trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As seen in this trippy teaser, Cassie constructs a device that signals the Quantum Realm which has disastrous consequences as the family, along with Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), is sucked into the infinite madness of that miniaturized universe.

This Lilliputian civilization in now lorded over by the iconic Marvel baddie, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who was last seen briefly in Disney+'s "Loki" and who's destined to become a major antagonistic force in the MCU moving forward into 2025's "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." Here, Kang hopes to enlist Ant-Man's help in exchange for getting the gang back to reality. There might be one little catch!

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Kathryn Newton, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" is destined to land in our dimension on Feb. 17, 2023.