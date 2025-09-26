The largest-ever simulation of the universe has just been released

Image extracted from the Euclid Flagship simulations catalogue. Each dot represents a galaxy: blue points mark galaxies at the centers of dark matter clumps, while red points denote satellites within them.

Are we living in a simulation? Well, the jury's out on that one. But humans do create simulations all the time.

In fact, the Euclid Consortium, the international group managing the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope , just published the world's most extensive simulation of the universe. It maps an astonishing 3.4 billion galaxies and tracks the gravitational interactions of more than 4 trillion particles.

Called Flagship 2, the simulation draws from an algorithm designed by astrophysicist Joachim Stadel of the University of Zurich (UZH). In 2019, Stadel used the supercomputer Piz Daint — then the third most powerful supercomputer in the world — to run the calculation, ultimately creating an exceptionally detailed virtual model of the universe .

"These simulations are crucial for preparing the analysis of Euclid’s data," astrophysicist Julian Adamek of UZH, a collaborator on the project, said in a statement .

Since 2023, the Euclid space telescope has been mapping billions of galaxies across the universe, studying the distribution of dark energy and dark matter . The spacecraft will eventually scan about one-third of the night sky . Given the scale of the project, Euclid produces vast quantities of data — and simulations like Flagship 2 help speed up processing times.

While the team anticipates that Euclid's observations will closely match predictions from the simulation, there are likely surprises in store. Flagship 2 runs on the standard cosmological model , which is what we currently know about the universe's composition. But missions like Euclid are designed to challenge our current knowledge. "We already see indications of cracks in the standard model," Stadel said.

The team is particularly excited to study the mystery of dark energy , the force driving the expansion of the universe. As it stands in the standard cosmological model, dark energy is simply a constant. But Euclid's observations — which will look up to 10 billion years in the past — might reveal different characteristics. "We can see how the universe expanded at that time and measure whether this constant really remained constant," said Adamek.

Euclid's first observational data was released in March 2025, with the next publication of data sets scheduled for spring 2026.