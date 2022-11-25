40% off the 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey tripod

'3 Legged Thing' has been a respected UK-based tripod manufacturer since 2008. It revolutionized tripods with color, and beautifully engineered components and introduced the first travel tripod in the world that could extend to over 2m tall. The prototype 'Brian' features in our best tripods guide thanks to its excellent build quality and portability.

Corey, which we have here with an $80 discount and being offered for a generous $119.99 (opens in new tab), is slightly smaller but a little heavier when fully extended than Brian is. This is why Brian trumped Corey to make it to our 'best of' list. But if a height of 59"/1.5m is tall enough for you — why wouldn't it be as an astrophotographer — and you can deal with the 0.4lbs extra weight, the current 40% discount on Amazon (opens in new tab) means you are getting an excellent deal.

(opens in new tab) 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey: was $199.99 , now $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 and don't be put off by the fact that Corey has been superseded by Corey 2.0. Sure, the latter's design is slightly more refined, but if you don't need to convert it into a monopod, the original Corey will serve your astrophotography needs just fine.



The original 3 Legged Thing's Punks Corey (opens in new tab) has been superseded by the 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey 2.0 (opens in new tab), which costs almost double, despite having a 10% discount today.

That said, despite the upgrades of the more recent model, the 3 Legged Thing Punks Corey is not a tripod to be overlooked, don't forget, it can fold down to just 34 cm long!

Portable/travel tripods can often feel flimsy and plasticky. Corey is anything but. The magnesium alloy feels solid and rugged; it is built to last. Not to mention, everything about it is satisfyingly tactile. The ball head, which, again, can feel cheap and loose on some entry-level models, moves beautifully and feels like it belongs on a much more premium product, as does the smooth panning and panning lock.

The 3 Legged Thinks Punks Corey has a load-to-weight ratio of 9:1 (meaning it can support loads up to 9 times its weight). With a 30 lb/14 kg payload, it is one of the strongest tripods in its class and should be able to comfortably support your best astrophotography camera with ease.

Finally, as with all 3 Legged Things products, the Corey comes with a five-year global warranty for extra peace of mind.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals page, or our guide to the Best Tripods.