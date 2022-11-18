Xbox Series S holiday price drop: save $50 and get ready for Starfield

Black Friday is upon us and Microsoft are lowering the price of their Xbox Series S console by $50, which is perfect for both the holidays and the release of Starfield, early next year.

The $50 discount means the Xbox Series S console is now $249.99 (opens in new tab) and therefore at it's lowest ever price to date. We think the timing on this deal couldn't be better, not just because it's in time for the holidays, but the release of Starfield, which is due early next year. If that wasn't enough to tempt you, you can also get the console in nice, Christmas themed packaging.

While the deal has been revealed in the middle of the Black Friday festivities, it's running all through the holidays. Still though, we wouldn't hang around as demand outstripped supply on the Series S around the holidays last year, and we expect that the happen again this year.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: Was $299.99 now $249.99 from Microsoft (opens in new tab). Save $50 on the latest-gen console from Microsoft. The Xbox series S is the manufacturer's sleekest, most compact design for an Xbox and a controller and headset is included. For this price you're getting 512GB of memory, it can display in up to 120FPS and an instant library of over 100+ games, not to mention a platform to play Starfield on when it launches early next year.

If you're into gaming, there's a lot to like about the Xbox Series S too, so it's not just the saving that makes this worth getting. It's the most compact design of any Xbox and you get a controller and headset included in the price. For more great discounts this Black Friday, you can also check out our VR headset deals and best Lego deals guides.

Early next year, Starfield will launch, a new action role-playing game set in outer space. Not only will you need a platform to play it on but if you can't wait that long to get your gaming fix, then you can also pick up a subscription to Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab) for instant 100+ game library including some of the best space games out there like Halo Infinite, No Man's Sky, and Gears 5.

512 GB of memory and the ability to display video at 120 FPS means you can get the gaming experience you want and with exclusive titles including Halo Infinite, it's hard not to. You also get a controller and a headset for your money so right ahead of the holidays, if you're looking for a new gaming experience or a brilliant gift for someone you know, $50 off (opens in new tab) could be the ideal offer.

With it being the holiday season and Black Friday sales now available, now is the best time to bag a bargain on some of the best space gifts and deals.

