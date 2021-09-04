Halo Infinite battle pass progression will be tied to challenges and not match XP

Big changes are coming to the Halo Infinite multiplayer game mode despite predictably having a battle pass — a feature that many, many other online games now have.

The latest installment in the Halo series of games will feature battle pass progression tied to challenges as opposed to XP gained per match, according to our friends at GamesRadar . But, unlike other battle passes, the challenges and rewards don't expire! So no matter how long it's been since the release of a challenge, you'll be able to go back and complete it and therefore gain the rewards.

This will surely come as a welcome change to players as not completing a battle pass in other games can often be a frustrating experience — and the feeling of having to complete it can sometimes be a bit of a drag.

Community manager of the game's developer 343 Industries, John Junyszek confirmed the new style of battle pass progression in a tweet last week.

Hey Nick - playing and winning matches will be challenges, which will help players progress through the Battle Pass. Even though this means no per-match XP at launch, you're still always progressing through challenges and therefore the BP. We'll update the blog to clarify 👌August 27, 2021 See more

A question that will be on the minds of many players is what if they run out of challenges or at least daily challenges? Well, Junyszek put those worries to bed by saying "Our current plans for launch, while not 'infinite' mean it's extremely difficult to run out of daily challenges."

"I won’t say 'impossible' cause there are some grinders out there, but I'd be impressed." he added.

Also reported by Gamesradar, in a recent Inside Infinite blog post , head of design, Jerry Cook explained one of the issues in the technical test was the inability to remove challenges that couldn't be completed in bot-only matches.

That should be a problem that will be fixed by the game's launch on Dec. 8 but Cook did explain that "our goal is that you will always be earning progress in your Battle Pass through playing and winning matches. This will allow you to always jump into a game of Halo and make progress on your goals."

