We called the Celestron Nexstar Evolution 9.25" telescope the best premium GoTo scope on the market in our guide to the best telescopes and now it is the cheapest it has been all year thanks to Black Friday.

You can get the Celestron Nexstar Evolution 9.25" telescope on Amazon now for $2399.

While Amazon does not have this highlighted as a Black Friday deal on its page, the NexStar Evolution 9.25 was listed for $2849 before November and the price has not been as low as $2399 since last December — that is a $450 saving over its usual price of $2849!

While we do not have a full review of the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25", we have reviewed the 8" version which we called "one of the best telescopes we've ever had the pleasure of looking through". This is a telescope designed for experienced astronomers, offering top-of-the-range features that you will not find in other telescopes.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25 is one of the best premium GoTo telescopes you can buy. (Image credit: B&H Photo)

For experienced astronomers, the NexStar Evolution 9.25" offers a fantastic stargazing experience. This is a GoTo telescope so you can control its motorized mount via the excellent Celestron SkyPortal app on your phone, instructing the telescope what you would like to look at.

It has a Schmidt-Cassegrain optical tube with an aperture of 235mm — an aperture that generously lets in a lot of light, making this telescope great for deep space views. It comes with a single-fork arm mount with its motor powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. You will get around 10 hours use out of it so it should last for a full night of stargazing. It is easy to see why we gave it the title of best premium telescope in our best telescope guide.

It is a heavy telescope though so if you like to travel around to view the night sky from different locations, this is not the easiest one to lug around and you could consider the Celestron Astro Fi 102mm which is currently 40% at Adorama and also featured in our best telescopes coming up best for portability. That is about the only negative we can leverage for the Nexstar Evolution 9.25": it is a fantastic telescope and this is a fantastic price given how premium it is.

Key features: Schmidt-Cassegrain optical design, computerized alt-azimuth fork arm mount, 9.25-inches / 235mm aperture, 2350mm focal length, 13mm and 40mm eyepieces

Price history: This is the cheapest we have seen the Celestron NexStar Evolution 9.25" since December when it was reduced to the same price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2399 | Adorama: $2399 | Best Buy: $2399

Reviews consensus: We think the NexStar Evolution 9.25 is the best premium GoTo telescope on the market. We have not published a full review of this particular model yet but we gave the 8" version of the same telescope a 5-star review, calling its optical system "one of the best".

✅ Buy it if: You want a GoTo telescopes with optics that are top-of-the-class.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are on a budget or you are an experienced astronomer. This is a telescope we would recommend for seasoned skywatchers only. If you are a newcomer, you will find something more suitable on our best telescopes for beginners guide — like the Celestron Astro Fi 102.

