SpaceX rolls out rocket for historic Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles (photos)

News
By published

Fram2 is scheduled to launch on Monday night (March 31).

closeup head-on view of a white space capsule being transported to the launch pad
SpaceX rolls out the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth's poles. Photo posted on X on March 29, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The hardware that will fly a historic private astronaut mission has made it to the launch pad.

On Saturday (March 29), SpaceX posted photos on X of the Fram2 mission's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule rolling out to Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The milestone keeps Fram2 on track to launch on Monday evening (March 31). Liftoff is scheduled for 9:46 p.m. EDT (0146 GMT on April 1), though there are three additional instantaneous opportunities during the 4.5-hour-long launch window.

a white rocket with a white space capsule affixed to its top rolls down a road toward its launch pad under a blue sky

Fram2, which is scheduled to lift off on March 31, will send people to a polar orbit for the first time ever. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Fram2 will send four private astronauts to low Earth orbit, on a trajectory that will take them over both of our planet's poles — something no human spaceflight mission has ever done.

Those four spaceflyers represent four different nations. They are Chun Wang of Malta, the Fram2 commander; vehicle commander Jannicke Mikkelsen of Norway; pilot Rabea Rogge of Germany; and Australia's Eric Phillips, who will serve as medical officer and mission specialist.

Related: Meet the astronauts of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, the 1st to fly over Earth's poles

closeup of a white space capsule oriented horizontally, with a blue sky in the background

Fram2 will be the fourth astronaut mission for the Crew Dragon capsule "Resilience." (Image credit: SpaceX)

Fram2 will circle Earth for three to five days, during which time the crew will conduct a total of 22 scientific experiments.

Some of that work will be groundbreaking. For example, Fram2 will grow mushrooms — a possible food source for future voyaging astronauts — in orbit for the first time and will take the first-ever X-rays of the human body in space.

RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX to launch 4 people on historic Fram2 mission over Earth's poles in late 2024

—  Polaris Dawn: Everything you need to know about the 1st mission of the Polaris Program

—  Inspiration4: The first all-civilian spaceflight on SpaceX Dragon

Fram2 will be the sixth flight for this particular Falcon 9's first stage, according to a SpaceX mission description.

It will be the fourth mission for the Crew Dragon spacecraft "Resilience." The capsule previously flew Crew-1, SpaceX's first operational mission to the International Space Station for NASA, and the Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn flights.

Inspiration4 and Polaris Dawn were free-flying missions to Earth orbit funded and commanded by billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, President Trump's nominee to be the next NASA administrator.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight
an orbital laboratory space station against a cosmic backdrop

ISS National Lab explores the future of space in new podcast 'Between a Rocket and a Hard Space'
SpaceX’s Fram2 astronauts will attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity for the first time, as part of an experiment called Mission MushVroom. The project is led by space nutritionist and FOODiQ Global CEO Flávia Fayet-Moore, seen here.

SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles will be the 1st to grow mushrooms in space
an orbital laboratory space station against a cosmic backdrop

ISS National Lab explores the future of space in new podcast 'Between a Rocket and a Hard Space'
See more latest
Most Popular
an orbital laboratory space station against a cosmic backdrop
ISS National Lab explores the future of space in new podcast 'Between a Rocket and a Hard Space'
On the left, a view of the arctic and on the right a view of the Antarctic. sea ice fluctuates on both sides
Earth's sea ice hits all-time low, NASA satellites reveal
a graphic with three v-shapes flying around earth above the words &quot;european launcher challenge&quot;
European Space Agency launches competition to find its next commercial rocket by 2028
a white-tipped black rocket stands against a backdrop of snowy hills and a cloudy bright sky.
1st-ever orbital rocket launch from European soil falls to Earth and explodes seconds into flight
SpaceX’s Fram2 astronauts will attempt to grow mushrooms in microgravity for the first time, as part of an experiment called Mission MushVroom. The project is led by space nutritionist and FOODiQ Global CEO Flávia Fayet-Moore, seen here.
SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles will be the 1st to grow mushrooms in space
This Week in Space 154 — The View From On High
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 154 — The View From On High
partial solar eclipse with sun appearing as a crescent shape in a partly cloudy sky above a statue.
1st solar eclipse of 2025 puts on stunning show for skywatchers around the world (photos)
Four humans in white space suits post in front of a white wall with line drawings of a spaceship.
X-rays, mushrooms and more: The science riding on SpaceX's Fram2 astronaut mission around Earth's poles
A black circle surrounded by a wispy white halo against a dark background.
A total solar eclipse from 2471 B.C. may have shaken Egypt's cult of the sun
Screenshot from the movie Chappie (2015).
'Chappie' is 10 years old, and Blomkamp's flawed humanist take on robots and AI is more relevant than ever