This company wants to be the 1st to launch human remains to Mars. Will it ever get there?

While Mars looms as the next destination for humanity's expansion into our solar system, there are significant hurdles, technological issues, financial concerns, and astrophysical logistics to overcome before placing boots on the Red Planet ever becomes a reality.

But that hasn't stopped Texas-based Celestis, Inc . from launching a new reservation list for customers to stake out coveted spots on the memorial spaceflight company's first planned journey to Mars. Celestis aims to send canisters containing cremated ashes and DNA samples of the deceased into orbit around the Red Planet.

However, it might be an endeavor several years in the making.

Since 1997, the Houston-headquartered firm has carried precious cargo of the remains of loved ones, pets, and luminaries beyond Earth on a number of missions employing a wide range of launch vehicles, most recently United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket . Other services offered are liftoff and recovery options that are paired with ocean splashdowns in which clients can send memorial capsules into orbit that are then retrieved to be retained as heirlooms and keepsakes.

Now, Celestis has officially opened reservations for the first 300 participants aboard their ambitious Mars300 project . This mission aims to liftoff as a secondary payload for a future, yet-to-be-named Mars-bound cargo spacecraft.

Celestis says the service will cost $24,995, and is already taking 10% down payments for families to reserve a place among the first members of our species to reach Mars. According to a press release, "participant payments will be held in a dedicated, bank-maintained, federally-insured trust account under the client's control until the launch date and provider are confirmed."

According to Celestis Founder and CEO Charles Chafer, his company is looking at 2030 for the first mission. A reliable launcher is obviously still a detail to be determined as currently the only significant provider that might be offering cargo odysseys to Mars is SpaceX’s Starship.

"This mission represents humanity’s next responsible step toward the stars," said Chafer. "By sending cremated remains and human DNA to Mars, we unite science, exploration, and legacy in a way that speaks to our shared destiny beyond Earth."

Questions remain regarding this enterprise, but Celestis’ has stated that its primary goal is to honor loved ones while preserving Mars’ delicate ecosphere through strict adherence to COSPAR planetary protection protocols. Precisely how rigorous planetary protection standards will be enforced is also something to consider.

Longer missions into the great beyond have included cremated remains and/or DNA canisters of "Star Trek" legends like Nichelle Nichols , DeForest Kelley, Gene Roddenberry and his wife Majel Barrett Roddenberry and James "Scotty" Doohan. Celestis also carried symbolic remains belonging to "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" VFX legend Douglas Trumbull aboard the 2024 " Enterprise Flight ."