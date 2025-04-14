SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit on record-breaking 27th flight (photos)

News
By published

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of rocket reuse.

a black and white rocket launches into a dark night sky
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 27 Starlink satellites to orbit from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 14, 2025. It was the record-breaking 27th launch for this Falcon 9’s first stage. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of rocket reuse.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 27 of the company's Starlink internet satellites lifted off at midnight (0400 GMT) on Monday (April 14) from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It was the 27th launch for the rocket's first stage, breaking a reflight record that this same booster set two months ago. Sixteen of its liftoffs have been Starlink flights, SpaceX wrote in a mission description.

Booster 1067 missions

CRS-22 | Crew-3 | Turksat 5B | Crew-4 | CRS-25 | Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G | O3B mPOWER | PSN SATRIA | Telkomsat Marah Putih 2 | Galileo L13 | Koreasat-6A | 16 Starlink missions

The booster came back to Earth safely for the 27th time on Sunday as well. A little over eight minutes after launch, it touched down on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions," which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, continued carrying the 27 Starlink satellites toward low Earth orbit (LEO), deploying them there on schedule about 65 minutes after launch.

Related: Starlink satellite train: how to see and track it in the night sky

closeup of the base of a rocket resting on the deck of a ship at night

The Falcon 9's first stage rests on the deck of a drone ship on April 14, shortly after its 27th launch (and 27th landing). (Image credit: SpaceX)
Related stories:

SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

Starlink satellites: Facts, tracking and impact on astronomy

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink satellites on record-setting 26th flight (video, photos)

Monday's liftoff was the 43rd Falcon 9 launch of the year already, and the 29th devoted to building out the Starlink network. The LEO megaconstellation currently consists of nearly 7,200 operational satellites and is growing all the time.

SpaceX has two other launches under its belt in 2025 as well — test flights of its Starship megarocket, a powerful, fully reusable vehicle that the company sees as a game-changer for spaceflight and exploration.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket, lands booster on ship at sea (video)

'I'm really excited about the engineering of it all.' Katy Perry is psyched for her Blue Origin launch on April 14

Katy Perry and Blue Origin's all-female rocket crew get Monse designer flight suits
See more latest
Most Popular
Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez with three women in sleek blue flight suits for all-female Blue Origin launch
Katy Perry and Blue Origin's all-female rocket crew get Monse designer flight suits
Starmus La Palma 2025
I’m headed to STARMUS La Palma 2025, where curious minds will gather under one of the darkest skies on Earth
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos celebrates after participating in the company&#039;s first crewed spaceflight, on July 20, 2021.
Not just Katy Perry: Here are the celebrities Blue Origin has launched to space
Blue Origin&#039;s NS-31 mission with Katy Perry is scheduled to launch on April 14, 2025.
Blue Origin set to launch all-female spaceflight with Katy Perry on April 14
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 21 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 12, 2025.
SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9 rocket, lands booster on ship at sea (video)
four astronauts in dark blue short sleeve polo shirts and light blue shorts work inside a space shuttle
'The Dream is [still] Alive': First IMAX film shot in space at 40 years
a star shoots above a pop star
'I'm really excited about the engineering of it all.' Katy Perry is psyched for her Blue Origin launch on April 14
This Week in Space 156 — Rocket Blast
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 156 — Rocket Blast
a rocket lifts off into the pre-dawn sky casting an orange glow from its thrust
SpaceX launches 9th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)
Doctor Who Christmas special 2024
You don't need to like every episode of 'Doctor Who' — in fact, it's probably a good thing if you don't