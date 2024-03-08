Save 33% on ISO-certified solar glasses ahead of April 8 total solar eclipse

The upcoming solar eclipse is in exactly one month, so now's the time to make sure you own a safe viewing kit for the event. Amazon is offering 33% off a two-pack of Soluna's solar viewing glasses, which will arrive with time to spare.

Grab a third off Soluna solar viewing glasses when you get them from Amazon.

The solar viewing glasses meet ISO 12312-2:2015 standards for direct sun observation. The manufacturer, Soluna, is also an American Astronomical Society (AAS) approved supplier of safe solar viewers, so you can rely on the quality of the glasses. With the discount, the glasses come in at under $10, making these an affordable way for you and one other to enjoy next month's massive solar event safely.

If you're planning on viewing the solar eclipse on April 8, you might want to look at our path of totality page, so you know where you can view the event. You may also want to check out some other top equipment for watching it safely; our best solar viewing kit guide will guide you in the right direction.

Soluna Solar Glasses (Two-Pack) was $14.99 now $9.99 on Amazon. Save 33% and get two solar glasses that meet ISO 12312-2:2015 standards, made by a manufacturer that the AAS approves. These glasses will arrive in time for the April 8 total solar eclipse and will mean you can view it safely.

The material of the lenses is a scratch-resistant silver polymer that filters out 100% of harmful light. That means you can view the total eclipse directly and with total confidence that you won't damage your eyes in the process. We recommend that you check your glasses aren't damaged before use, as direct solar observation without protection can cause serious eye damage.

Next month's solar eclipse is known as a total eclipse, meaning the moon will completely block out the sun for a short period, a period is known as "totality." But you must use a form of ISO-certified solar protection, as looking directly at the sun outside of this brief moment can cause a lot of damage to your sight. Getting a pair of Soluna's solar glasses is a worthwhile investment, as it means both you and someone close to you can view the rare phenomenon safely, and a two-pack costs under $10.

Key Specs: Scratch-resistant polymer solar lens, ISO 12312-2:2015 certified, made by a manufacturer approved by the AAS, will arrive in time for the event of April 8 and is 33% off.

Consensus: These are an ideal choice for people who want to view next month's solar eclipse safely but don't want to spend too much in doing so, or aren't too fussed about seeing sunspots or viewing it in a lot of detail.

Buy if: You want to view the solar eclipse safely, but you don't want to spend too much money in doing so.

Don't buy if: You want a specific solar viewing kit that will allow you much closer views of the eclipse, like a specialist telescope or pair of binoculars.

