Save over $260 on the Snapmaker A350T 3D printer at Amazon

If you're in the market for a premium 3D printer then now could be the time to bag a bargain as you can save over $260 on the Snapmaker A350T 3-in-1 3D printer on Amazon.

Right not, you can grab the Snapmaker A350T 3-in-1 3D printer for $1529 at Amazon, down from $1799. While that's still a lot of money to be dropping, it is a massive $269.85 saving on the usual price for this impressive machine. That's because unlike most 3D printers, the Snapmaker A350T can also be used for laser engraving and CNC carving., making it the ultimate all-in-one making device. It's basically as close to a Star Trek replicator as you're liklely to get in the real world.

Snapmaker A350T 3D printer $1799 now $1529.14 on Amazon. Save nearly $270 on a premium quality 3D printer. This printer can print larger models that approximately 95% of other printers cannot. It's also incredibly sturdy in build, comes with a 5-inch touchscreen and a one year warranty. This printer is built to last and deliver incredibly accurate results for a very long time.

If it's top quality specs on a premium 3D printer you're looking for then the Snapmaker A350T 3D printer could be perfect for you. The A350T offers a larger printing size, in fact, it offers a build volume (320x350x330mm) that allows you to print models that approximately 95% of other printers cant. It's also incredibly solid with its all-metal body meaning it's built to last and delivers consistent results with a repeatability of 0.005mm.

It's not just the ability to print large models reliably that make the A350T 3D printer a premium one. It's 3-in-1 meaning you can engrave, cut and carve using the lasers which opens up a world of creative possibilities. There's also a 5-inch touchscreen which supports power loss recovery, fully open source code, multi-object processing, customized profiles and built-in cases and multiple languages.

All of this is compatible with Windows, Mac OS and Linux system, plus you can get to work straight away using Wi-Fi, USB Flash Drive and USB Cable(included). Snapmaker also offer a 1 year warranty and offer free services to help you. You get a lot of bang for your buck with this 3D printer and at a time where prices seem to be on the rise, it's a welcome break that this one has come down.

