3D printing is more accessible and affordable these days than it ever has been and now you can save $120 on the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K 3D printer.

Right now, you can get Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K 3D printer for just $569 at Anycubic's website - that's a $120 discount. There's also a sale on Amazon, where the printer is $200 off, but the starting price was higher and it still comes out slightly more expensive. This type of discount is more than welcome at a time when prices are on the rise all around the world, especially for a quality 3D printer which can help you save money on your hobbies in the long run.

There are a lot of specs that will impress on the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K 3D printer: a large print screen, large print volume, high precision and high resolution, as well as super-fast printing, are all features. If you're interested in more great deals you should check out our VR headset deals, telescope deals and Lego space deals guides for the biggest discounts around.

Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K 3D Printer $689 now $569 on Anycubic.com. Save $120 on a 3D printer with some top-quality specs. a 6K screen for clearer visibility and sharper details as well as a large printing volume for larger parts and a top printing speed of 1 layer per second.

Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K 3D Printer $799.99 now $599.99 on Amazon. Save $200 on a 3D printer with some top-quality specs. a 6K screen for clearer visibility and sharper details as well as a large printing volume for larger parts and a top printing speed of 1 layer per second. Note: This is the same printer as above, just from a different retailer. The saving looks larger but so is the starting price you pay. It's still a discount on the MSRP though, so check it out if Amazon is your preferred retailer.

The specs that will impress the most are the printer's 6K screen which offers a higher resolution than it's rivals as well as its 4K predecessor. An industry-leading 350:1 contrast ratio also means you can print with crystal clear details as well as sharp corners and edges.

On top of all of that, this 3D printer also comes with a 9.25-inch screen with a printing volume of 199.1 oz means you can print larger parts and have a clearer picture of what you're trying to print.

The absolute pinnacle of this printer's speed is 1 layer per second, which is seriously impressive. So when you take all of that into consideration, saving $120 is pretty big, especially when the cost of just about everything seems to be going up these days.

Now could well be the time to bag a bargain if you are in the market for a new 3D printer or looking to produce your own parts. or miniatures - we talked about printing models in our guide on how to save money on Warhammer 40k.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.