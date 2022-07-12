Save over $200 on Autel Evo Nano+ bundle in Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is all about big savings and awesome deals, and if you're interested in a healthy saving on a premium drone bundle, you're in luck.

You can now save $219.80 on the Autel Evo Nano+ Premium Bundle this Amazon Prime Day. It comes in three color options: white, grey, and orange (our favorite) and all three options are on sale.

The annual sales event always throws up discounts worth droning on about and this is no exception. There's always a chance that this time of year will produce some of the best drone deals you'll see and we like this one a lot.

There's a lot to like about this drone - as well as the deal - as it features specs and technology that will please even the most experienced of flyers. If you would like to do more research on what drones are out there you can always check out our in-depth round-up of all the best drones on the market.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle $1099 now $879.20 on Amazon. Save over $219 on a nano drone that comes with a premium bundle. This is an investment but it weighs just 249 grams, has a 4K camera that takes crystal clear images and videos, is foldable and comes with a host of accessories. They include spare propellers, spare screws, batteries, a bag, cables and more.

One of our freelance drone experts, James Abbott put the Autel Evo Nano+ through it's paces for us recently and was thoroughly impressed by this capable little drone. He loved the 4K video capabilities and collision avoidance systems which make it a great choice for novice drone pilots. Check out our full Autel Evo Nano+ review to find out his full thoughts.

There are numerous specs that impress when it comes to this drone but one of the key bits of technology and a huge selling point is the size. It's a nano drone and a foldable quadcopter, so it's pocketsize and extremely transportable, so you can take it with you and explore wherever you go. The portability of this drone is also helped by its weight, or lack of, weighing in at just 249 grams.

Size is one thing but can it pack a punch? Well although this bundle is an investment you do get a camera that shoots in 4K, allowing you to take high quality videos. There's also 48 megapixels and a RYYB color filter meaning you can take crystal clear images in normal and low-light conditions.

As important as the camera is, this is a bundle and you're no doubt wondering what else you get for your money. Well, five propellers in total, three batteries, a propeller holder, a 64GB SD card, a battery charging hub, a flight battery charger, a remote controller, a remote control charging cable, remote control cables (lightning, micro-USB, USB-C), eight spare screws, a screwdriver and a shoulder bag.

If you're in the market for a drone that comes with plenty of parts, you can take anywhere with you, has high quality camera specs and comes with a chunky discount, Amazon Prime Day has served up something very hard to pass up.

