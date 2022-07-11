Take to the skies with this ultimate DJI Air 2S drone combo, now $260 off

The DJI Air 2S was already good value for money for a seriously impressive drone, but now is being offered by both Amazon (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab) with a generous 20% discount.

You can pick it up the DJI Air 2S Combo for just $1039.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) – we've never seen it at a price that low before. The package includes everything you need to get up and running, you'll be filming cinematic-style footage in no time. Check out our drone photography guide for tips and tricks for getting the most out of your airborne camera from the off. The same deal is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

In November 2021, we reviewed the DJI Air 2S and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, ranking it one of the best drones available on the market. The only thing we didn't like was the fixed f/2.8 aperture which meant we couldn't control the exposure whilst the drone was in the air and that ND filters are essential, luckily this combo comes with them included, hurrah!

(opens in new tab) DJI Air 2S Combo: $1299 now $1039 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or $1039 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $260 and get Amazon and Best Buys best ever price on DJI's Air S2. It comes with a camera that can shoot 5.4k footage (as well as 4K Ultra HD and 1080p), has 31 minutes of flight time, a transmission range of 12 kilometers and has the all-important return home feature.

(opens in new tab) DJI Air 2S Combo: $1299 now $1039 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The same deal as above, but this time over at Best Buy. If that's your preferred retailer, or if Amazon sells out, then you can still save $260 on the DJI's Air S2.

The DJI Air 2S is a mere 595g, you could be forgiven for thinking it's a toy, but it absolutely isn't. It is an incredibly exciting bit of kit for photographers and videographers alike.

It has a 1-inch CMOS sensor and many powerful automations to help shoot stunning 5.4k footage. It has a flight time of 31 minutes (although this is more like 25 minutes in real life). It has a top speed of a whopping 67km/h so can keep up with most non-motor sports action.

Solo content creators will love the three intelligent flight modes of the DJI Air 2S. They are: FocusTrack, which keeps the subject in the center of the shot, Spotlight 2.0 which is best used for stationary objects and finally ActiveTrack which follows behind or alongside your subject maintaining distance and altitude.

The connection between the controller and the drone is strong and reliable and it features the all-important return home feature for added peace of mind.

If you'd like to see other drone deals that are worth sharing, check out our best drone deals guide.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Amazon Prime Day deals too, we have a whole team of pro's searching out the best, genuine deals and putting them all in one handy place.

Related: Best Drone Deals

Related: Drone Regulations