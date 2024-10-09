Save almost $300 on my favorite MacBook Air for Prime Day 2024

If you're looking for a Mac in 2024, there's no better place to start than the M3 MacBook Pro. It's a near-perfect blend of portability and power, wrapped up in the same stylish chassis from the M2 version.

Still, as with most things Apple, it doesn't come cheap, and the meager base spec often makes it hard to recommend picking up the cheapest version.

Thankfully, Amazon is offering the 15-inch version with upgraded specs for $1,424 — a $275 discount.

It's actually the machine I'm writing this article on now, and it's easy to recommend since this version has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That's double the base specs, which tend to be the biggest issue picked up by any reviewer thanks to Apple's expensive upgrade charges.

That makes skipping them a big win here, and you get an excellent laptop to boot.

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,699 now $1,424 at Amazon US Save $275 on one of the best laptops for students around. This lightweight MacBook Air has the M3 chip powering it, making it the latest version, and this configuration has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage — double the base offering.

While I've always been a MacBook Pro user, the move to Apple Silicon has made this MacBook Air every bit as capable for the majority of users. That was enough to get me to switch, and while I do miss having extra ports, I've not looked back.

Whether I'm writing, editing photos or video, or just browsing the web, it's a compact laptop that, even with the 15-inch version, is plenty portable.

I also appreciate that the M3 is built to handle AI tasks. We're still waiting for the advent of Apple Intelligence, but when it comes, you'll be ready, and the aforementioned RAM will ensure it all runs smoothly, too.

Key features: 15-inch display, M3 chip, Touch ID sensor, 1080p webcam

Product launched: March 2024

Price history: Before today's deal, this would match the Amazon Warehouse price usually reserved for old stock that needs to be cleared, potentially with damaged packaging. That makes this a great deal. Best Buy is matching it, too.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,424 | Walmart: $1,584 | Best Buy: $1,424

Reviews consensus: One of the best laptops you can get for a student, the MacBook Air is powerful and efficient, with great battery life and a big, beautiful display. It has Apple's best-in-class trackpad, too, as well as a 1080p webcam and MagSafe charging, and while the base spec remains a little on the low side, this configuration doubles RAM and SSD space.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a portable laptop with plenty of power and a large display that's great for multitasking.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need more ports - HDMI is still a MacBook Pro feature, and there are just two USB-C ports on one side of the MacBook Air.

