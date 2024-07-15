Save $30 on this magnificent Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age lo-fi sci-fi set

This Prime Day Lego deal offers a 40% discount on a set that appeals to nostalgia lovers and futurists.

Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age set is a set of four buildable Lego 'postcards', depicting scenes inspired by the science fiction of the 70s and 80s. From a lander approaching a moon base through to a black hole opening above a planet, these sets can be displayed individually or as one scene.



You can get the Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age set on sale at Amazon for $39.99.



For $39.99, $30 off in an early Amazon Prime Day sale, this Lego set is a beautiful, beautiful bargain. It's not something to play with, it's something you build and admire. Or, the whole family can build it since, despite the 18+ rating it's not too complicated for little fingers. In our Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age set review we said it was "as inventive and eye-catching as the most expensive sets in the range" and ranked it as one of the best Lego space sets.

Here's what you need to know about this fantastic set, which is an absolute steal at this price.

Lego Ideas Tales of The Space Age setwas $69.99 now $39.99 from Amazon. Save over 40% on this fantastic, eye-catching Lego Ideas set, a selection of connectable, buildable posters that channel the spirit of 1980s sci-fi. Despite the 18+ rating, younger builders should love putting these together. We think it's one of the best Lego space sets out there.

We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.

Image 1 of 6 The four tiles of Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age together (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age - comet over an observatory(Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age - moon base and lunar eclipse(Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age - rocket launch(Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) The specially-designed 'hook' piece that allows you to display each tile of Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age on the wall. (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) Each 'tile' in the Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age set comes with its own instruction book, which promotes social building (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)



Unlike some Lego space sets, this Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age isn't a depiction of some real-life spacecraft, such as the space shuttle. Instead, submitted to Lego by a creative builder, this 'Ideas' set channels the spirit of 70s / 80s sci-fi.

At 688 pieces it should only take you a few hours to build. The four postcards depict a comet soaring over an observatory, a rocket roaring off into space, a black hole appearing over a planet and a buggy-riding astronaut heading to a moon base.

And while they're fun to put together, the real joy comes from just taking in their creatively lo-fi brilliance. In our Lego Ideas Tales of the Space Age review, we called it "a real work of art" and we absolutely stand by that. Whether you display them solo or together this is an eye-catching set that's guaranteed to be a real talking point and it's never been cheaper.

Or if you're looking for something a little more grounded in reality, take a look at the best Lego space sets.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors



Key features: 688 pieces, rated for builders 18+, can be stood up or wall-mounted.

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, Lego Tales of the Space Age has dipped to $39.99 earlier in the year, but never any lower than that. $39.99 is the lowest this set has ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $39.99 | Walmart: $39.99 | Best Buy: $49.99

Reviews consensus: We loved this set's lo-fi designs, beautiful and striking in their simplicity. And with four sets, the whole family can join in building these. And we appreciated the build in hook which makes it easy to display these gorgeous pieces on a wall, individually or as one piece.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best Lego Space Sets

✅ Buy it if: You want a gorgeous-looking, retro-futuristic collection of Lego 'postcards' to display or hang on your wall.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to play with them, these are for looking at and nothing else. If you're after a Lego space set you can play with, consider the 70s-inspired Lego Icons Galaxy Explorer or take a look at the best Lego space sets.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.