Watch 2 Russian cosmonauts conduct spacewalk Wednesday night

Two cosmonauts will work outside the International Space Station (ISS) for about seven hours on Wednesday night (Dec. 14), and you can watch the action live.

Sergey Prokopyev, commander of the station's current Expedition 68 mission, and Dmitri Petelin are scheduled to begin a spacewalk Wednesday at 9:20 p.m. EST (0220 GMT on Dec. 15). You can watch live here at Space.com, courtesy of NASA, beginning at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT).

"The duo will exit the Poisk module's airlock and transfer a radiator from the Rassvet module, then connect it to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module," NASA officials wrote in an update (opens in new tab) on Tuesday (Dec. 13).

This work is expected to take about seven hours.

Prokopyev and Petelin laid the groundwork for Wednesday night's extravehicular activity (EVA) with a 6.5-hour spacewalk on Nov. 17, during which they freed the radiator, readying it for relocation.

Relocation was supposed to happen on Nov. 25, but that spacewalk was canceled when Prokopyev noticed an issue with his Orlan spacesuit. That problem has apparently been solved.

Anna Kikina — like Prokopyev and Petelin, a cosmonaut with Russia's federal space agency Roscosmos — will assist during Wednesday night's EVA from inside the ISS. She will operate the 36-foot-long (11 meters) European robotic arm, which will help move the radiator.