Get set for 'Resident Alien' Season 2 with this sidesplitting new trailer

In case you needed a reminder about how good SyFy's sci-fi comedy "Resident Alien" is, a new trailer has dropped to make the two week wait until Jan. 26 just a little bit easier.

If you haven't seen this cosmic comedy then you're seriously missing out. "Resident Alien" focuses on an extraterrestrial who crash-lands on Earth and murders a man named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (played by Alan Tudyk), assuming his identity.

The alien — whose actual name is pronounced N'a [click] ka-tay-ahla-Oooayy — is on a mission to destroy every human on Earth. However, in order to avoid detection he must attempt to blend in with the other residents of a small, backwater Colorado town as he searches for vital components of his spaceship that are now scattered in the snow on neighboring mountains.

The restaurant octopus that may or may not have been telepathic that Harry spoke to while stoned is back! (Image credit: SyFy)

Harry struggles with even the most basic of human customs, and at the beginning of the first season there's perhaps a little too much focus on Tudyk gurning and making strange "alien" faces. But the show quickly finds its footing and Tudyk begins to deliver arguably his finest and funniest performance thus far. Before long, the dark, often-adult humor of the show becomes extremely entertaining.

Harry begins to learn about humanity as he gets to know the town's residents and doubt starts to creep into his mind about his mission. There are some wonderful, rich characters, each with their own unfolding stories, in particular Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), D'Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund) and Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds). One young boy however, Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) is unlike the rest of the townsfolk — he possesses a rare gene that allows him to see Harry in his natural alien state. Unfortunately, no one believes him.

By the end of the first season, Harry is reluctantly now friends with Max and another young human, Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke). He's managed to rebuild his ship and is being hotly pursued by the US military and a character called General McCallister (played by Linda Hamilton no less).

In the new trailer we see Harry recovering in hospital after crashing his spacecraft during at attempted take off at the end of last season. Will he be able to keep his identity secret as more people learn the truth..?

"Resident Alien" was adapted by Chris Sheridan ("Family Guy") from a series of comic books by British creators Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and published by Dark Horse. The first season is available on the streaming service Peacock Premium, which starts at $4.99/month.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.