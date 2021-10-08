Get hyped for 'Resident Alien' Season 2 with this featurette and first teaser (video)

The first footage from Season 2 of the side-splitting sci-fi comedy "Resident Alien" has arrived, and it doesn't disappoint.

While the teaser is a bit brief at just 20 seconds, Syfy has seen fit to precede it with an amusing recap of the first season and a behind-the-scenes featurette from the second season, which is expected to premiere in early 2022.

Related: 'Resident Alien' renewed for a second season on Syfy

For anyone who hasn't seen it — and if you haven't, you're missing out — "Resident Alien" focuses on an alien who crash-lands on Earth and murders a man named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle (played by Alan Tudyk), assuming his identity.

The alien, whose actual name is pronounced N'a [click] ka-tay-ahla-Oooayy, is on a mission to destroy every human on Earth. However, he must attempt to blend in with the other residents of a small Colorado town in order to avoid detection while he searches for vital components of his spaceship that are now buried in snow on the neighboring mountains.

"Resident Alien" was adapted from a series of Dark Horse comic books by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. (Image credit: Syfy)

As he gets to know the small town's residents, Harry learns about humanity and begins to have doubts about his mission. There are some amazing characters, each with their own developing stories, including Asta Twelvetrees (Sara Tomko), D'Arcy Bloom (Alice Wetterlund) and Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds).

However, one young boy, Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), is unlike the rest of the townsfolk: He possesses a rare gene that allows him to see Harry in his natural alien state. But naturally, no one believes him.

Harry struggles with even the most basic of human customs, and, at first, there's a little too much of Tudyk gurning and making strange "alien" faces. But the show finds its footing an episode or two into the first season, and Tudyk begins to deliver arguably his finest and funniest performance. The dark, often-adult humor of the show becomes extremely entertaining.

Harry communicates telepathically with an octopus in a tank, in a restaurant. Then again, he is stoned for the first time. (Image credit: Syfy)

By the end of the first season, Harry is reluctantly now friends with Max and another young human, Sahar (Gracelyn Awad Rinke). He has rebuilt his ship and is being hotly pursued by the US military and General McCallister in particular, played by none other than Linda Hamilton in a great cameo role. There's a good Season 1 recap here.

"Resident Alien" was adapted by Chris Sheridan ("Family Guy") from a series of comic books by British creators Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse and published by Dark Horse. Let's hope Syfy realizes the potential of this show and doesn't cancel it prematurely like they did with "The Expanse," Dark Matter," "Helix," "Caprica," "Stargate Universe"…

The first season of "Resident Alien" is available on Media Village.

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.