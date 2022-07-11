Oculus Quest 2 Prime Day deal lets you experience the virtual world for less

The Oculus Quest 2 is a stunning 16% off for Amazon Prime Day. Move fast while supplies last.

This Prime Day VR headset deal on the Oculus Quest 2 will let you dive into new universes for less.

The deal will allow you to experience the metaverse at a deep discount, as you can get a renewed Oculus Quest 2 on sale right now for $249.00 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

This popular VR headset is a stunning 16% or $50 off, making it one of the best deals of the season. Rated as one of our best VR headsets, Oculus Quest 2 is optimized for your pocketbook and also for gaming on multiple kinds of devices. Renewed might make some people nervous, but rest easy because it comes with a one-year satisfaction guarantee.

You'll want to jump quickly on this deal before it expires, as the headset is not only flexible and portable, but a lightweight (500 gram) piece of kit. It's also fairly durable, making it good for kids — or accidental knocks off the table. You'll be able to bring it to a friend's house, or stow it on a small shelf in between sessions.

What makes the Oculus Quest 2 stand out in our best VR headsets is its value. The low price and its ability to be used in multiple formats is a great bonus. You can pivot between standalone VR gaming, or tethering to a PC if you'd like a more powerful experience.

Comfort is a huge factor in VR headset use, and our testing has shown the compact and lightweight design will reduce neck strain. If you want to know more about the Quest 2 before you purchase, you can read our full Oculus Quest 2 review.

Performance is stellar on this headset, with a Snapdragon XR2 chip and 6 GB of memory. While not a 4K headset, graphics are sharp and there are no frustrating slowdowns that snap you out of immersion. The no-wire setup for Oculus games helps you or your child avoid unintended tangles, and the battery lasts for an impressive two to three hours.

You can benefit from a PC gaming environment too, as long as you tether with an Oculus Link compatible cable (ideally to a USB 3.0 port to get maximum speed.) Just check your PC carefully to make sure it can support the high resolution required for PCVR gaming.

Happily, setup is fairly intuitive and you can easily change the visual clarity and guardian boundary to stay safe in your gaming room. Setup requires two hours of charging, a Facebook account and the Oculus app on iOS or Android.

Do dive in quickly to this Prime Day deal before the price vanishes out of our reality.

If you have a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, Sony’s PlayStation VR headset is a similarly priced alternative. This headset allows for PlayStation exclusive VR or VR-supported titles such as Resident Evil 7, Hitman 3, and Blood & Truth. The PSVR 2 will be available as soon as 2022, and we've already received some teasers about the features.

If you want Virtual Reality in 5K and have a powerful PC, the HTC VIVE Pro 2 has incredible visual quality and great comfort. Make sure your PC can support high-resolution frame rates, however.