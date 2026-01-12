ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: Crew-11 pilot to hand control of station over today

Refresh

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui captures stunning view of aurora ahead of ISS departure

As members of Crew-11 continue to wrap up their time aboard the ISS, they are still taking the little moments to appreciate their orbital home for the past several months, and savoring views of Earth from space while they can.

Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui posted a video to X over the weekend, showing a dazzling view of auroras spreading like a tall blanket over the darkened Earth below. "Knowing that I would soon return, the sun must have tried its best, as I was able to capture a very beautiful aurora," a translation of his post says.

A change of command ceremony aboard the ISS is scheduled today at 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT), and will be webcast live on NASA TV, NASA+ and the space agency's streaming service and social media platforms.