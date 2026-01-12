ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: Crew-11 pilot to hand control of station over today
Monday, Jan. 12, 2026: Updates on NASA's astronaut medical evacuation from the International Space Station.
NASA will return four astronauts to Earth early from the International Space Station due to a medical concern with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. Here's the latest news.
As members of Crew-11 continue to wrap up their time aboard the ISS, they are still taking the little moments to appreciate their orbital home for the past several months, and savoring views of Earth from space while they can.
Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui posted a video to X over the weekend, showing a dazzling view of auroras spreading like a tall blanket over the darkened Earth below. "Knowing that I would soon return, the sun must have tried its best, as I was able to capture a very beautiful aurora," a translation of his post says.
おはようございます！仕事の隙間を狙っての撮影が続いています。私がまもなく帰還するのを知って、太陽さんが頑張ってくれたのか、とても美しいオーロラを撮影する事が出来ました。撮影できた事も嬉しかったですが、何より映像を見て皆さんが喜んでくださる様子を思い浮かべ、1人で微笑みました笑。 pic.twitter.com/qQJDpqlq1UJanuary 11, 2026
A change of command ceremony aboard the ISS is scheduled today at 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT), and will be webcast live on NASA TV, NASA+ and the space agency's streaming service and social media platforms.
Good morning. NASA and SpaceX are now two days away from their planned "controlled medical evacuation" of four Crew-11 astronauts from the International Space Station.
To prepare for that departure, Crew-11 pilot Mike Fincke of NASA, who has been commanding the joint Expedition 74 crew on the ISS, will officially relinquish his command in a change-of-command ceremony that will shift control of the orbting lab over to Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.
The ceremony is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT) today, Jan. 12, and will be webcast live on NASA TV, NASA+ and the space agnecy's streaming service and social media platforms.
Fincke and Crew-11 commander Zena Cardman of NASA, Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov will undock their SpaceX Dragon capsule from the ISS on Wednesday, Jan. 14 and return to earth early Jan. 15 due to a medical issue with one of the astronauts that occurred on Jan. 7. It is the first-ever medical evacuation of astronauts from the ISS.
The four Crew-11 astronauts will leave behind Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, his fellow cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev and NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who will remain aboard the ISS to complete the remained of a six-month mission that began in late November.