ISS astronaut medical evacuation latest news: Crew-11 pilot to hand control of station over today

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026:

The crew of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission pose for a photo during a training session for their upcoming trip to the International Space Station at SpaceX facilities in Florida. From left: Oleg Platonov, Mike Fincke, Zena Cardman, and Kimiya Yui. Credit: SpaceX
(Image: © SpaceX)
NASA will return four astronauts to Earth early from the International Space Station due to a medical concern with one of the Crew-11 astronauts. Here's the latest news.

Latest news on ISS astronaut medical evacuation.

A change of command ceremony aboard the ISS is scheduled today at 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT), and will be webcast live on NASA TV, NASA+ and the space agency's streaming service and social media platforms.

a man in a maroon short-sleeved shirt has his hands inserted into the plastic gloves of a microgravity science glovebox aboard a space station.

(Image credit: NASA)

Good morning. NASA and SpaceX are now two days away from their planned "controlled medical evacuation" of four Crew-11 astronauts from the International Space Station.

To prepare for that departure, Crew-11 pilot Mike Fincke of NASA, who has been commanding the joint Expedition 74 crew on the ISS, will officially relinquish his command in a change-of-command ceremony that will shift control of the orbting lab over to Russian cosmonaut Sergey Kud-Sverchkov.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. EST (1835 GMT) today, Jan. 12, and will be webcast live on NASA TV, NASA+ and the space agnecy's streaming service and social media platforms.

Fincke and Crew-11 commander Zena Cardman of NASA, Japan's Kimiya Yui and Russia's Oleg Platonov will undock their SpaceX Dragon capsule from the ISS on Wednesday, Jan. 14 and return to earth early Jan. 15 due to a medical issue with one of the astronauts that occurred on Jan. 7. It is the first-ever medical evacuation of astronauts from the ISS.

The four Crew-11 astronauts will leave behind Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, his fellow cosmonaut Sergei Mikaev and NASA astronaut Chris Williams, who will remain aboard the ISS to complete the remained of a six-month mission that began in late November.

