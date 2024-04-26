Early Star Wars Day Lego deal: $130 off UCS Razor Crest

If you're looking for a Lego Star Wars deal to celebrate Star Wars Day (May 4) then you might want to consider treating yourself to the behemoth 6187-piece UCS Razor Crest ship, which is now $130 off on Amazon.

There's a lot to like about this set. Firstly, it's hard to find and a lot more expensive on Lego's website. It's a pretty awesome size too, so it stands out as a display model and if you take a closer look, you'll find stunning, authentic detail. Details include removable engines and cockpit, a carbon freezing chamber, a weapons cabinet, two side hatches and a cargo compartment. It also features five minifigures and figures including Mando and Grogu. It's the ultimate set for any fan of Lego and The Mandalorian.

Lego UCS Razor Crest Was $599.99 now $469.99 on Amazon. Save $130 on a 6187-piece juggernaut of a Lego Star Wars Set. It stands at over 9 inches (24 centimeters) high, 28 inches (72 centimeters) long and 19.5 inches (50 centimeters) wide. Details include removable engines, a carbon freezing chamber and a weapons cabinet. Figures/minifigures include Mando and Grogu.

There's no denying the price tag, but, there are few Lego Star Wars sets that can match this one for size, number of pieces and detail. Its dimensions measure over 9 inches (24 centimeters) high, 28 inches (72 centimeters) long and 19.5 inches (50 centimeters) wide. So, it will stand out wherever you choose to display it. Also included are minifigures of Mando, the Mythrol and Kuiil as well as figures of Grogu in his floating pram and a buildable Blurrg. With detachable features and a detailed interior, this does offer playable options although we think this is a stand-out display model.

Lego will be bringing out exclusive offers to its website from May 1 to celebrate Star Wars Day but, if you want to beat the crowds, this could be a timely offer worth considering. Of course, you'll probably need more than a day to build this set, but Amazon says it will be delivered ahead of May 4, which is handy if you want a head start. May the fourth be with you when building this set and remember, to celebrate the big day in style, this is the way.

Key Specs: 9 inches (24 centimeters) high, 28 inches (72 centimeters) long and 19.5 inches (50 centimeters) wide. Mando, The Mythrol and Kuiil figures as well as Grogu and buildable Blurrg minifigures. Removable engines, a carbon-freezing chamber, a weapons cabinet and a detachable escape pod with space for a minifigure.

Consensus: This set is a bit of a monster and not for the casual or faint-hearted Lego fan. However, the result will be outstanding. A model that will impose wherever you display it and still impress when you take a closer look and discover the finer details.

Buy if: You're a collector, a fan of The Mandalorian or you want an epic way to celebrate Star Wars Day.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or if you're looking for something a bit smaller and quicker to build.

