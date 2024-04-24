Pre-Star Wars Day Lego deal: 20% off the Emperor's Throne Room

You can now save 20% on the Lego Emperor's Throne Room Diorama ahead of Star Wars Day on May 4. The 807-piece diorama is currently at Amazon's lowest-ever price and is on sale for the same price at Walmart.

This is an ideal gift for any fan of Star Wars or Lego Star Wars as it comes with nearly a thousand pieces, so there's plenty to get stuck into. It also comes with minifigures of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader (both with lightsabers) and the Emperor (with lighting bolt elements). It also comes with a display plaque of one of the most famous lines in the saga: "I am a Jedi, like my father before me." If you want a more detailed look at what you get for your money, check out our Lego Star Wars Emperor's Throne Room Diorama review.

If you're in the market for a bargain on your next Lego set, but this isn't quite right for you, it could be worth checking out our guides for the best Lego Star Wars deals, best Lego Star Wars sets, best Lego space sets and best Lego Marvel sets.

Lego Star Wars Emperor's Throne Room Diorama was $99.99 now $79.99 on Amazon. Save 20% and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on an awesome-looking Lego set that comes with playable options. You get 807 pieces, three minifigures (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and the Emperor) and it comes with a display plaque with a memorable quote on it too. Note: If you don't want to buy it on Amazon, you can get it for the same price at Walmart.

In our review, we found that it's an enjoyable build. It features extraordinary detail to recreate the Death Star window and the minifigures are top-tier and complete the set. It measures 6.5 x 8 x 7 inches (height x width x depth) and is suitable for those aged 18 and above. You'll see that it also features a commemorative brick to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi."

Amazon states you'll be able to receive this tomorrow, so what better way to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 than getting the retailer's lowest-ever price on a Lego diorama and having an 807-piece model to build and recreate one of the most iconic settings from the saga? As it features great detail, top minifigures, plenty of pieces to build and as it works well as a display model as well as one you can play with, we think this is a deal worth considering.

Key Specs: 807 pieces, three minifigures (Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and the Emperor), a display plaque, a commemorative brick and it stands at 6.5 x 8 x 7 inches (height x width x depth).

Consensus: This is a pretty good set to have. It looks awesome as a display model but offers playing options too. We gave it four stars in our review and this is a deal worth considering as it's Amazon's lowest-ever price.

Buy if: You like this scene from "Return of the Jedi" or you want a Lego set that will take you a bit of time that isn't a behemoth that will take you days or weeks on end.

Don't buy if: You're a serious Lego builder and you want something with thousands of pieces to spend your credits on.

