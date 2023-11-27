Hurry! This Lego Star Wars Inquisitor Scythe is still 15% off for Cyber Monday

When it comes to Star Wars, the Dark Side always gets the coolest ships and this Lego Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe is no exception. It's incredibly menacing and, thanks to Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, it's 15% off.

You can get the Lego Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe on sale right now at Walmart for $85.

As seen in Disney Plus's Obi-Wan series, if you see the Inquisitor Transport Scythe landing you know you're in trouble. And despite being made out of building blocks, this Lego Star Wars version is no less unsettling.

For your $85, you'll get the ship itself as well as four minifigures; Obi-Wan himself, Reva, and two of her fellow Inquisitors. We were extremely impressed when we got our hands on it. In our review of the Inquisitor Transport Scythe, we said it "..might be the best Lego Star Wars playset in years"

So if you want to join the deal side of the force, snap this up before Cyber Monday is over.

This has to be the coolest Lego Star Wars set since Kylo Ren's shuttle and and while that set has been retired, this is one to snap up. If you're a fan of the Obi-Wan series it'll feel particularly menacing. And if not? The whole ship still screams 'evil'.

It's not the easiest set to grip in the world but it's still a blast, flying it around your house, or you could always just perch it on a sufficiently large shelf. We had good things to say about it in our review, praising its "engrossing build, stunning aesthetic, and incredible roster of one-off Minifigures".

This is a set that outshines even some of the more expensive Lego sets. And at a sub-$100 price, you absolutely need to pick this up. Well, unless you side with those do-gooding Jedi, in case there are other deals to investigate.

Key Specs: 5.5 x 14.5 x 9.5 inches (14 x 37 x 24 cm), 924 pieces, 4 minifigures, age rating 9+.

Taken from the Disney Plus Star Wars Obi-Wan series, this a pleasingly large set, requiring a decent-sized shelf to hold it. It's rated for builders 9 or over but based on our experience children might need a hand constructing this. It's

Consensus: We didn't know that spaceships could brood but that's the vibe we're getting from this brilliant set. We described it as "a must-have set for collectors and anyone looking to purchase a top-quality playset".

Buy if: You're a fan of cool spaceships, love Lego and/or Star Wars and have the space to display this set. It's hard to go wrong with this set.

Don't buy if: You've got a habit of dropping Lego sets. This is a cool ship to have soaring round the living room but it's not the easiest to grip and we wish it had a stand.

Alternative models: If you steer clear of the Dark Side, take a look at Luke Skywalker's X-Wing, 35% off for the rest of Cyber Monday. Or if you're a fan of The Mandalorian, take a look at this discounted N1 Starfighter set.

