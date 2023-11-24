Save 35% on Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter this Black Friday

Feel the Force with this fantastic Black Friday deal to celebrate Star Wars.

Like true Star Wars padawans, you can ride along with Luke Skywalker on the iconic X-Wing Fighter, in Lego form. You can get the Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter on sale right now at Amazon for $32.39. It's a great addition to the fast-growing LEGO Star Wars collection and at 35%off, this is one of the best sales of Black Friday so far.

The fighter spaceship scored 3.5 stars in our recent Lego Star Wars X-Wing Fighter review for its shiny rendering in Lego form. So make sure to move on the deal now before it warps away. The design is truly iconic, having appeared all the way back to the first Star Wars film in 1977. Generations of fans can work together on this build, and with a little care you can also engage in incredible space play.

Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter was $49.99 now $32.39 from Amazon. Save 35% on one of the best-known ships of the Star Wars universe. The Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter will have you fighting the dark side in a shiny spaceship built for play. Four minifigures are included, including Luke Skywalker and a lightsaber, and you'll also get a cockpit, retractable landing gear and posable wings.

Building the spaceship should be great for children (or children at heart) aged nine and up. It has just 474 pieces, a relatively modest Lego build, and will easily fit on a small desk or table. It measures about 3 inches (8 cm) high, 12.5 inches (31 cm) long and 11 inches (28 centimeters) wide.

The fully assembled starcraft has room to put minifigures in the cockpit, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna or the R2-D2 droid. You'll also get two spring-loaded shooters, wings that switch to attack position when you press a button, and retractable landing gear.

The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, with minifigures, is perfect for kids nine and up. (Image credit: Lego)

Key Specs: The Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter is 474 pieces of padawan fun. It includes two spring-loaded shooters, wings that switch to attack position when you press a button, and retractable landing gear. Four minifigures come with the set, including Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna or the R2-D2 droid.

Consensus: The Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter is great for kids (or people who are children at heart) who are nine years old or more. At 474 pieces, it's a modest build that will yield hours of fun. Four minifigures present hours of possibilities for fun in the Star Wars universe.

Buy if: You enjoy Star Wars, as the X-Wing fighter appears in practically every series, TV show or other media. Also buy if you're a fan of playing the Dark Side or the Light Side, as you can fight with the ship or against it.

Don't buy if: You're overly worried about durability, or your kids are under age nine, or you don't have the patience to assemble the model by yourself.

