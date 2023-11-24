Black Friday: Save a whopping $180 on the Lego UCS Razor Crest

We're here to skyrocket you into Black Friday with this fantastic Lego deal: The Lego store currently has 30% off The Razor Crest, making it just $419.99 instead of $599.99.

Okay, okay: We get it. $419.99 is still a whole lot of money for a Lego set. We hear you. But that price buys you a lot of Lego. Part of the Lego Star Wars 'Ultimate Collector's Series' range, this set is a serious build for seasoned Lego fans. It's made up of 6,187 pieces, making it one of the biggest UCS sets out there, and you'll need a lot of space to display it: It measures 29" by 20". Phew.

With 30% off, this is the cheapest we've seen the Lego Star Wars Razor Crest. And since you're buying directly from Lego, it means you'll earn rewards if you're a Lego Insiders member.

You'll get approximately 5% back in Insider Points (around $20 worth to use on your next purchase) and there's also a couple of free gifts on offer: You'll get a Winter Market Stall (worth $20) and 'Majisto's Magical Workshop' (worth $30) automatically added to your basket.

If you've had your eye on the UCS Razor Crest for a while, then now's a good time to jump in. Not only will you get to keep $180 in your pocket, you'll also bag yourself a couple of surprisingly good freebies, too.

Lego Star Wars UCS Razor Crest: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Lego.com Save $180 (or 30%) on the epic Ultimate Collector's Series Razor Crest from Lego. This is the iconic ship from The Mandalorian, made up of 6,187 pieces. It's not a build for the faint of heart but this is going to look rather epic displayed on any shelf. Providing you've got the room for it, that is.

Amongst its 6,187 pieces, the Lego Star Wars UCS Razor Crest contains four minifigures: There's the Mandalorian, aka Din Djarin, himself, The Mythrol, Kuill, and of course a tiny Grogu. Grogu comes with his iconic egg-shaped carrier, and there's also a buildable Blurrg which a minifigure can ride (and which can be stored away inside the Razor Crest's cargo hold when not in use).

While a set of this size is squarely aimed at adults, making it more of a display piece than a playset, there are still plenty of interactive parts to enjoy. The giant engines can be removed to allow easy access to the interior, there's a cockpit and sleeping quarters. There's also a carbon-freezing chamber and a detachable escape pod. We're pretty certain you won't be able to resist having a bit of a play once it's built. We're all still big kids at heart, after all.

Listed as 'Hard to Find' on the Lego website, The Razor Crest isn't available at many stores, and you're unlikely to ever find it cheaper than it is today on the Lego website. It's a lot of money, sure, but if you're a Lego collector, you'll know it's never going to lose its value.

(Image credit: The Lego Group)

Key Specs: Age 18+, 6187 pieces, four minifigures, set number 75331

Consensus: This is a serious Lego set for serious collectors. Part of the Lego Star Wars UCS collection, this won't be around forever and when it's gone, it'll be more collectible than ever.

Buy if: You're a huge Lego Star Wars fan and having the biggest, best models is important to you.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, have little space for storage or you're new to building Lego models.

Alternative models: The smaller Lego Star Wars Razor Crest model might be a more sensible place to start if you're a less seasoned Lego builder. Or if giant models are your thing, may we recommend the UCS Millennium Falcon?

