Hurry! You can still save $400 on an HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset for Cyber Monday

One of the best VR headsets currently available just got even better thanks to a huge Cyber Monday saving.

HTC has reduced the price of the Vive Pro 2 by $400: instead of $1,399, this fantastic VR headset can be yours for just $999.

We'd recommend acting fast, though: With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday coming to a close at midnight tonight, we doubt this deal will be around for long.

In our HTC Vive Pro 2 review, we praised the headset's high resolution screen and fast refresh rate. Its field of view is impressively wide, too, and it sports excellent audio so you don't have to worry about pairing it with another set of headphones.

We said the Vive Pro 2 has "one of the most pixel-dense and visually-rich VR displays we've ever seen." And while newer technology has come along since this headset released, it still holds up as one of the best on the market. In fact, it's featured as the best high-resolution headset in our round-up of the best VR headsets available in 2023.

If you'd rather spend at Amazon, the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset is available for the same price there, too.

HTC Vive Pro 2 VR full kit: was $1,399 now $999 at Vive.com Save $400 one one of the best high-resolution VR headsets currently on the market. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen the Vive Pro 2, and if you're looking for beautiful visual fidelity for VR gaming or applications, you won't get much better than this. The same deal is also available at Amazon.

HTC is a brand that's been championing virtual reality since the very beginning, and so you know you're buying into impressive tech with this headset.

At this price, you're getting the full kit and not just the VR headset: it comes with two Controller 2.0 controllers, and two Base Station 2.0 receivers. If you already have the rest of the kit, you can pick up the HTC Vive Pro 2 headset by itself for just $574 at Amazon - that's a 28% saving on its MSRP.

Let's talk specs. The Vive Pro 2 has a combined resolution of 4896 x 2448 pixels, offering up to 5K resolution. The screens allow for a wide 120-degree field of view, making games more immersive than ever, and you can enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate for silky smooth visuals.

With the included SteamVR Tracking base stations, you can enjoy full precision tracking with 360 degrees of coverage. You can play by moving around a 5 meter by 5 meter space, or stationary seated or standing.

It's worth noting that this is a PC VR headset and can't be used standalone: you'll need a PC powerful enough to run compatible VR games.

Key Specs: 2448x2448 resolution per eye, 120 degrees field of view, 120HZ refresh rate, supports Steam VR and Viveport (PC) platforms.

Consensus: This is still one of the best PC VR headsets on the market, and if you're looking for fantastic visual clarity, you'll find it in the HTC Vive Pro 2.

Buy if: You're serious about VR gaming, and you have a beefy PC to pair it with.

Don't buy if: You're just dipping your toes in VR for the first time, or are looking for a standalone headset.

Alternative models: If you're a PS5 gamer, the PSVR2 offers a fantastic entry point to VR gaming. If you're wanting a PC VR headset on a smaller budget, the HTC Cosmos Elite is worth a look. We called it the Vive Pro 2's "cheaper, less flashy sibling..

