Get Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from Amazon for a bricktastic $29.99

Whether you're a Star Wars fan, a Lego enthusiast or both, you'll love Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And now it's half price there's no excuse not to step into the shoes of this game's blocky heroes.

It offers a tongue-in-cheek take on the main Star Wars saga, from Episode I: The Phantom Menace through to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. And now, as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can pick it up for $29.99 or less (opens in new tab) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. It's also $29.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) if that's your galactic emporium of choice.

Yes, there have been other Lego Star Wars games but Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the definitive edition. And it's so packed with force-using, blaster-wielding action you won't regret joining the Rebellion.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5) was $59.99 , now $29.99 at Amazon

Save 50% ($30) on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for PlayStation 5. Featuring all nine main Star Wars films and over three hundred characters, this should keep you busy for a while.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S) was $59.99 , now $28 at Amazon

Save $32 on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S. Wield the Force, pilot an X-Wing, gawp at Kylo Ren's ridiculous torso - it's up to you.

People love Lego, people love Star Wars, so Lego Star Wars was an inevitability. Okay, so the pitch meeting was probably more complex than that but we're glad that Lego Star Wars is a thing. And, thanks to this Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Deal you can live the dream and step into a blocky version of the long-running sci-fi franchise.

You can purchase downloadable content that adds additional characters from Rogue One, The Mandalorian and the like but there's really no need. With over 300 characters to play as, bad guys included, and 45 levels, you'll be in Star Wars heaven. We think it's one of the best space games for kids (and Star Wars/Lego fans of course).

As we said, there have been Lego Star Wars games before, several in fact, but Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga really is something special. Instead of having the characters mumble (though that's still an option), all the story characters are fully voiced by soundalikes.

You can tackle the movies in any order and, if saving the galaxy isn't your thing, you can elect to roam the galaxy in a ship of your choosing. Throw in a wealth of collectibles and you've a game that will have you coming back again and again.

It was an absolute steal when it came out and now it's half price, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker is an absolute steal. This is the game you're looking for.

