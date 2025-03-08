This Week In Space podcast: Episode 151 — In Search of Alien Megastructures

News
By
published

With Former NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Jim Green

In Search of Alien Megastructures - With Former NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Jim Green - YouTube In Search of Alien Megastructures - With Former NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Jim Green - YouTube
Watch On

On Episode 151 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik talk with former NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green about how we can search for technosignatures that might indicate advanced civilizations in other star systems, new ideas on Mars sample return, and his fascinating experience consulting on the movie, "The Martian!"

Also: this week's robotic landings on the Moon — one successful, one partly so; what's up with the USAF X-37B mini-shuttle; and recent news on those Energizer Bunnies of space, Voyagers 1&2. Their wings have been clipped a bit, but they just keep going... join us!

Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.

Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit

Space news of the week

Model Falcon 9!

TOP TELESCOPE PICK:

A Celestron telescope on a white background

(Image credit: Celestron)

Looking for a telescope to see planets and comets? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide.

Finally, did you know you can launch your own SpaceX rocket? Model rocket maker Estes' stunning scale model of a Falcon 9 rocket that you can pick up now. The launchable model is a detailed recreation of the Falcon 9 and retails for $149.99. You can save 10% by using the code IN-COLLECTSPACE at checkout, courtesy of our partners collectSPACE.com.

About This Week In Space

This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?

Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.

Host of This Week In Space on TWiT
Rod Pyle
Host of This Week In Space on TWiT
Rod Pyle

Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars

In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff.

This Week In Space co-host
Tariq Malik
This Week In Space co-host
Tariq Malik

Responsible for Space.com's editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com's managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others.

Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate "vomit comet" ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Space.com Staff
Space.com Staff
News and editorial team

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier. Originally founded in 1999, Space.com is, and always has been, the passion of writers and editors who are space fans and also trained journalists. Our current news team consists of Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik; Editor Hanneke Weitering, Senior Space Writer Mike Wall; Senior Writer Meghan Bartels; Senior Writer Chelsea Gohd, Senior Writer Tereza Pultarova and Staff Writer Alexander Cox, focusing on e-commerce. Senior Producer Steve Spaleta oversees our space videos, with Diana Whitcroft as our Social Media Editor. 

More about spaceflight
debris from spacex starship falling over a boat in the ocean

FAA investigating SpaceX Starship Flight 8 explosion that disrupted commercial flights
technicians in bulky protective suits approach a robotic winged space plane at night

Secretive US Space Force X-37B space plane 'breaks new ground' with return to Earth after 434 days in orbit (photos)
a man stands on a Martian landscape with the sun shining behind him

New 'Starman' documentary shines light on NASA JPL legend Gentry Lee
See more latest
Most Popular
a man stands on a Martian landscape with the sun shining behind him
New 'Starman' documentary shines light on NASA JPL legend Gentry Lee
Illustration of two astronauts, seen from the back, seated at a spacecraft&#039;s controls with the silhouette of a toy bear floating between them.
NASA's Artemis 2 crew wants your help designing the plush toy that will fly with them around the moon.
three astronauts give thumbs&#039; up signs on the international space station
For NASA astronauts on a 10-day space mission that lasted 9 months, a landing date at last
debris from spacex starship falling over a boat in the ocean
FAA investigating SpaceX Starship Flight 8 explosion that disrupted commercial flights
A landscape with reddish rocks. Mountains are seen in the background and there is sparse vegetation.
Scientists discover Earth's oldest impact crater in Australia
A white box with a white headset and white circular controllers on the front sits infront of a purple starry background with the space.com logo in the top left corner.
The PSVR 2 is now one of its lowest ever prices with a huge $150 off at Walmart
Still from the video game Star Wars: Dark Forces. Three stormtroopers are charging at you down a narrow corridor, firing their blaster guns.
'Star Wars: Dark Forces' is 30 years old, and it remains an essential fragment of Star Wars and gaming history
two legs of a moon lander jutting up with the earth half-lit overhead
Private Intuitive Machines moon lander declared dead after falling on its side in crater at the lunar south pole
Artist’s impression of a hypervelocity star ejected from the Large Magellanic Cloud
A monster black hole may be hiding in the galaxy next door: 'It is astounding'
technicians in bulky protective suits approach a robotic winged space plane at night
Secretive US Space Force X-37B space plane 'breaks new ground' with return to Earth after 434 days in orbit (photos)